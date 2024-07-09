CloudMD Completes Go-Private Transaction with CPS Capital

TORONTO, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), an innovative health services company transforming the delivery of care, and CPS Capital, an entrepreneurial investment firm partnering with businesses and teams to realize their growth goals, are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced go-private transaction (the “Transaction”) pursuant to which, among other things CPS Capital (through an affiliate) (“CPS Capital”) acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of CloudMD (the “Shares”) by way of a court‐approved plan of arrangement. Pursuant to the Transaction, CloudMD shareholders are entitled to receive a cash payment of C$0.04 per Share.



The Shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange after the end of trading on July 10, 2024. CPS Capital intends to cause CloudMD to submit an application to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About CloudMD

CloudMD is an innovative North American healthcare service provider focused on empowering healthier living by combining leading edge technology with an exceptional national network of healthcare professionals. Every day, our employees and health care providers live our values of delivering excellence, collaboration, connected communication and accountability to solve complex health problems. CloudMD’s industry leading workplace health and wellbeing solution, Kii, supports members and their families with a personalized and connected healthcare experience across mental, physical and occupation health. Kii delivers superior clinical health outcomes, consistent high engagement, and measurable ROI for payers such as employers, educational institutions, associations, government, and insurers. CloudMD is also a market leader in workplace absence management through data-driven prevention, intervention and return to work programs.

In addition, the Company sells health and productivity tools to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare service providers to empower them to deliver better care. Visit www.cloudmd.ca to learn more about the Company’s comprehensive healthcare offerings.

About CPS Capital

CPS Capital is a middle market private equity firm, based in Toronto, founded by owner-operators who look to partner with business owners to realize their growth and transition goals. CPS Capital is focused on North American opportunities to invest in exceptional businesses in growing industries with attractive characteristics. CPS Capital brings significant capability, expertise, and capital to provide business owners with an attractive option compared to traditional financial or strategic buyers.

