Semiconductor Material Solutions for SEMICON West 2024
Interstate Advanced Materials presents material solutions for the semiconductor industry alongside SEMICON® West 2024.
PVDF Kynar® 740 meets FM-4910 and UL 94 V-0 flammability test requirements and is well-suited for use in semiconductor clean rooms and electrical equipment.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Advanced Materials presents material solutions for the semiconductor industry alongside SEMICON® West 2024, taking place in San Francisco, California from July 9th to July 11th. SEMICON® West serves as a pivotal platform for semiconductor professionals, engineers, and researchers to foster collaboration, showcase innovative technologies, and explore emerging trends within the semiconductor and microelectronics ecosystems.
— Christopher Isar
Interstate Advanced Materials offers reliable and time-tested material solutions to the semiconductor industry such as PVDF Kynar® 740. PVDF Kynar® 740 meets FM-4910 and UL 94 V-0 flammability test requirements and is well-suited for use in semiconductor clean rooms and electrical equipment. PVDF has outstanding chemical resistance, allowing it to withstand the concentrated acids and ultra-pure water used in semiconductor manufacturing. This material can operate in hot environments up to 250°F and is ideal for semiconductor process tanks and components.
Polypropylene FRP-5 flame retardant (FM4910) sheet offers the mechanical strength, UL 94 V-0 flammability compliance, and high heat resistance required for semiconductor applications. It resists acids, alkalines, organic solvents, and degreasers. Developed specifically for semiconductor equipment, Polypropylene FRP-5's ease of forming, welding, and fabrication also makes it ideal for electrical enclosures, doors, cabinets, and insulating panels.
PEEK is a high-performance material known for its exceptional properties, including heat resistance, chemical resistance, and mechanical strength. Its high dielectric strength, minimal moisture absorption, and resistance to thermal degradation make it an ideal fit for semiconductor components like electrical connectors and sockets. PEEK's lightweight nature and self-lubricating properties position it as a superior alternative to metal in semiconductor equipment parts such as seals, insulators, wafer carriers, test sockets, and more.
Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to working with semiconductor and microelectronics experts ahead of SEMICON® West 2024 to determine and address current industry challenges. The company remains committed to helping the semiconductor sector learn more about the benefits provided by plastics and other composite materials. Semiconductor professionals aiming to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on PVDF, polypropylene, PEEK, and other semiconductor materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.
