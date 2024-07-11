Celebrate 50 Years of Excellence in Feline Medicine at the AAFP 2024 Annual Conference

American Association of Feline Practitioners

The American Association of Feline Practitioners announces the AAFP 2024 Annual Conference, a landmark event celebrating the Association’s 50th Anniversary.

BRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A must-attend event for veterinary professionals

The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) is excited to announce the AAFP 2024 Annual Conference, a landmark event celebrating the Association’s 50th Anniversary. This year’s conference will be held on September 26-29, 2024, in Minneapolis, MN. It promises to be an unforgettable experience, offering veterinary professionals unparalleled opportunities to learn, connect, and elevate their practice in feline medicine.

Highlights of the AAFP 2024 Annual Conference

• Cutting-edge Education: Dive deep into the latest advancements in feline Dermatology, Cardiology, and Diagnostic Methodologies. Learn from distinguished speakers who are experts in their fields, sharing innovative approaches and practical applications. Attendees can earn up to 33 continuing education (CE) credits.

• Specialized Technician Tracks: Tailored specifically for veterinary technicians, these sessions cover a wide array of feline health topics, ensuring that all members of the veterinary team gain valuable insights.

• 50th Anniversary Celebrations: Join us in honoring the history and visionary future of the AAFP. Enjoy exciting announcements, exclusive giveaways, and special social events designed to commemorate this milestone.

• Ancillary Sessions: Enhance your knowledge with hands-on Workshops, Lunch & Learn CE sessions, Breakfast Symposia, and Pre-conference Day which includes 120 minutes of the latest updates in feline products and services. These sessions provide additional learning opportunities in a dynamic and interactive format.

• Exhibit Hall Extravaganza: Explore the latest products and services in feline medicine. With over 70 exhibitors, this vibrant hall is a hub for discovering the most advanced developments in the industry.

• Interactive Workshops: Advance your practical skills with hands-on Workshops, including Feline Orthopedic Evaluation and Feline Ultrasound of the Bladder. These sessions offer invaluable, practical training for attendees.

• Networking and Connections: Engage in meaningful networking activities and social events designed to foster connections with industry peers, enhancing professional relationships and collaborations.

• Virtual Access: Can’t make it in person? Starting in early December, access the best sessions virtually, allowing you to benefit from the conference’s key insights from anywhere.

Heather O’Steen, CAE, AAFP CEO, shares, “We are thrilled to host this year’s Annual Conference, marking a significant milestone in the AAFP’s history. This event is an outstanding opportunity for veterinary professionals to advance their knowledge, share ideas, and celebrate our collective dedication to feline healthcare. With a focus on practical applications, cutting-edge research, and best practices, attendees will leave equipped with the tools to take feline medicine to new heights.”

Don’t Miss Out – Register Today!

Join us at the AAFP 2024 Annual Conference and be part of a transformative experience in feline medicine. Early-bird registration is available until August 30, 2024, with exclusive discounts for AAFP Members. For comprehensive details about registration, the conference agenda, travel arrangements, and continuing education opportunities, please visit the AAFP website.

###

About the American Association of Feline Practitioners

The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2024 as a trusted leader in the veterinary community, the AAFP has a long-standing reputation and track record for increasing the standard of care for cats through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education and resources, and feline caregiver resources. Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the AAFP encourages veterinary professionals of all levels to re-evaluate preconceived notions of practice strategies and advance the quality of feline medicine. Learn more at catvets.com.