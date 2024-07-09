PaymentClub launches as Netevia Pro, a new member in Netevia’s family with a Strategic Focus for Agents & Merchants
PaymentClub launches as Netevia Pro, a new member in Netevia’s family with a Strategic Focus for Agents & Merchants required tailored solutions.NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable transformation, PaymentClub, contender in the financial services arena, now emerges as Netevia Pro.
This rebranding signals its strategic positioning as a new member in the Netevia’s family, a trailblazing fintech company. Backed by Netevia, Netevia Pro aims to leverage the comprehensive ecosystem of its parent company. This strategic move equips Netevia Pro with a competitive advantage, shifting the ISO paradigm and enabling it to challenge major financial service players in the industry.
"Rebranding to Netevia Pro symbolizes our commitment to innovation, growth, and an unwavering focus on delivering exceptional service," says Giovanni Di Febo, COO of Netevia Pro. "Under Netevia, we will introduce cutting-edge online banking services and professional financial services that are set to redefine the ISO landscape."
Spearheading these efforts is industry veteran Vlad Sadovsky, CEO of Netevia, who has worked alongside Giovanni Di Febo for over ten years. Their long-standing business relationship underscores a shared vision for transforming traditional financial services into broad suite of high-value, tech-driven payments and banking services solutions.
"I am excited about next level partnering with Giovanni and Netevia Pro," said Vlad Sadovsky. "Our vision for Netevia Pro is to create unique value propositions that enhance portfolio evaluations, offer new financial services and provide a boutique service level that outperforms traditional ISOs in every way."
Netevia Pro, now a division of Netevia, operates with a distinct focus and vision. Netevia's robust investment reflects confidence in Netevia Pro’s potential to disrupt traditional financial service models and establish new industry standards.
Vlad Sadovsky adds, "This strategic investment in Netevia Pro illustrates our belief in their capabilities. The emphasis on personalized service and professional client interactions combined with a truly unique value proposition promises substantial advancements in our industry."
Netevia Pro invites businesses seeking modernized and personalized transaction experiences to join them on this transformative journey. The company assures its existing and prospective clients that this evolution marks a significant leap forward in service quality and the introduction of pioneering solutions in the financial services sector.
About Netevia Pro
Netevia Pro, previously known as Payment Club, is a new division of Netevia, specializing in innovative financial solutions tailored to business needs. With a strategic focus on professional services and mobile banking services solutions, Netevia Pro is poised to usher in a new era of financial service excellence.
About Netevia
Netevia is one of the fastest-growing technology platforms powering the future of payment service providers, ISOs, integrated service providers, and merchants. Netevia delivers its partners a frictionless way to build and scale their business by leveraging its proprietary operating platform. Netevia's robust suite of embedded financial tools is a modern, merchant-centric alternative to traditional banking services, providing faster access to cash flow and innovation, simplifying the merchant experience.
Benoit Boisset
Netevia
email us here