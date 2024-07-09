Kajima Building & Design Group, Inc. Appointed New CEO

Jim Goodwin, President & CEO, Kajima Building & Design Group, Inc.

Kajima Building & Design Group, Inc. Appointed Jim Goodwin as President and CEO

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kajima Building & Design Group, Inc. (KBD Group), a leading design-build construction firm, is excited to announce the appointment of Jim Goodwin as the new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Since joining in 1997 as an intern, he has ascended through various roles with increasing responsibilities providing leadership, vision, and direction for KBD Group. Jim previously served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), where his leadership and construction solutions have significantly contributed to the company’s growth and success.

With over 27 years of experience in the industry, Jim has a history of delivering top-notch construction services to international and domestic clients. Jim’s results-driven attitude, extensive design-build construction knowledge, and vision for a sustainable future position KBD Group to continue its successful path as a leader in the industry.

"We have a strong company that’s in the right spot at the right time," said Jim. "We are currently active in the food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and automotive industries, which will strengthen when the economy cools. With our solid market presence and motivated teams, we are positioned for continued growth and success."

Jim also magnified the company’s leadership network and continuous improvement culture. "We have a strong leadership network and are consistently improving our headquarters operations, schedule discipline, cost management, on-site coordination, and safety methods. With strong leadership and companywide improvements, we are becoming more attractive to our clients," he added.

As KBD Group advances under Jim Goodwin's leadership, the company remains committed to satisfying clients and enhancing its capabilities. Please join us in congratulating Jim Goodwin on his new role as President and CEO of Kajima Building & Design Group, Inc.

The executive leadership change went into effect on July 1, 2024.

About Kajima Building & Design Group, Inc.

KBD Group is a leading construction company with proven success in delivering advanced manufacturing, warehouse/distribution, and interior facilities. With over 60 years of experience operating nationwide, KBD Group has earned a reputation for quality, innovation, and respect in the construction industry. Ranked as one of ENR's Top 100 Design-Build firms, KBD Group is a subsidiary of Kajima Corporation, recognized as 21st on ENR’s list of Top 250 International Contractors. For more information, visit https://www.kbd.group.