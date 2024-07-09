Spokeo and Southwest Georgia Board of REALTORS® announce strategic alliance for improved REALTOR® prospecting and safety
Southwest Georgia Board of REALTORS® members gain access to Spokeo, transforming how REALTORS® obtain intelligence about properties and potential clients.
Our members' safety is paramount at the SWGa Board of REALTORS®. Our partnership with Spokeo enhances security for our members, as well as empowering them to provide superior service to their clients.”PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spokeo for Business, the B2B-targeted solution from Spokeo, the leading people search engine since 2006, today announced a strategic alliance with the Southwest Georgia Board of REALTORS® and MLS. This collaboration will transform the prospecting experience with enhanced property intelligence for Southwest Georgia Board of REALTOR® members and enhance their safety in the field.
Through this partnership, members of the Southwest Georgia Board of REALTORS® will have unlimited access to Spokeo's robust search capabilities, transforming the way real estate professionals obtain information about properties and potential clients. This initiative enhances productivity and increases the likelihood of success by incorporating the Spokeo platform as an additional resource.
Spokeo for Business provides REALTORS® with tools to verify client identities, ensure safety during in-person meetings, and enrich contact databases with top-tier demographic and contact information. It also offers insights into property attributes and financial status, empowering real estate professionals to make well-informed decisions about properties and listings. This suite of tools enables optimized marketing strategies and fosters lasting client relationships, ultimately leading to greater transaction efficiency and client satisfaction in the real estate market.
Harrison Tang, CEO and Co-founder of Spokeo, expressed enthusiasm about the alliance: "We are committed to enhancing transparency here at Spokeo, and our collaboration with Southwest Georgia Board of REALTORS® is evidence of that. With Spokeo, members of the association can now prospect more effectively and build deeper, more meaningful relationships with their clients, which will result in building trust and rapport in a competitive market.”
This partnership allows Spokeo to extend its market reach and enhance its offerings within the real estate sector. By joining forces with Southwest Georgia Board of REALTORS®, Spokeo leverages the association's extensive industry expertise, providing tailored data solutions that empower real estate professionals to expand their business by using Spokeo’s enhanced tools for prospecting, lead generation, and researching potential clients and available properties.
Southwest Georgia Board of REALTORS® benefits significantly from enhanced data access, allowing its members to enrich client profiles and improve lead generation. Misti Kelley, President of Southwest Georgia Board of REALTORS®, commented, “Our members' safety is paramount at the Southwest Georgia Board of REALTORS®. Our partnership with Spokeo enhances security for our members, as well as empowering them to provide superior service to their clients. We look forward to the opportunities this collaboration will bring."
About Spokeo for Business
Spokeo for Business is the B2B enterprise solution from Spokeo, the leading people search engine that helps about 15 million monthly visitors with people intelligence data to make their world more transparent. Spokeo for Business provides access to nearly 15 billion records to help enterprise clients in industries such as collections, law enforcement, and real estate enrich their understanding of people, prevent fraud, and more.
About Southwest Georgia Board of REALTORS®
Southwest Georgia Board of REALTORS® is a service for Realtors located across southwest Georgia that provides continuing education classes and code of ethics enforcement ensuring that all members stay compliant according to National Association of REALTORS® and Georgia Association of REALTORS® standards. Southwest Georgia Board of REALTORS® also maintains their own MLS that covers southwest Georgia.
REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that may be used only by real estate professionals who are members of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and subscribe to its strict Code of Ethics. All REALTOR® members of Southwest Georgia Board of REALTORS® also belong to the Georgia Association REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS®.
