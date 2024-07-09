ECLAT Health Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance
HITRUST r2 Certification validates ECLAT Health Solutions is committed to strong cybersecurity and protecting sensitive data.HERNDON, VA, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECLAT Health Solutions, a leading provider of innovative healthcare services, today announced its platforms including desktops, laptops, network devices, and the evaire Payer Platform (EPP) residing at AWS; and facilities (Hyderabad, Karimanagar, Lucknow, and an AWS data center in Virginia) has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.
HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates that the organization’s revenue cycle management and risk adjustment solution has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places ECLAT Health Solutions in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
“As healthcare cybersecurity remains a prime target for hackers, achieving HITRUST Certification and exceeding industry standards underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting electronic Protected Health Information (ePHI) and ensuring robust information security for our clients,” said Bryan Becker, ECLAT CSIO.
“The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight,” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations at HITRUST. “HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates ECLAT is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management.”
About ECLAT Health Solutions: ECLAT Health Solutions, Inc. (ECLAT) Is a leader in healthcare solutions providing solutions to payers and providers. Our Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) and technology solutions provide revenue intelligence that enables our clients to reduce costs and improve revenue recognition and cash flow. Our ability to improve clients' outcomes through flexible, scalable services and technologies sets ECLAT apart from our competitors. ECLAT is a U.S. private-equity backed company with offices in the US and internationally.
