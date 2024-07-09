ER procollagen storage defect without coupled unfolded protein response drives precocious arthritis

A main challenge with studying collagenopathies in general, and type-II collagenopathies in particular, is the paucity of suitable systems to model these disorders. The disease phenotypes are most strongly manifested in tissue, making classical cell culture models insufficient. This challenge is especially acute for collagen-II and cartilage, as primary chondrocytes rapidly de-differentiate in typical culture conditions ( Schnabel et al, 2002 ), and immortalized chondrocytes generally do not deposit an extensive extracellular matrix (ECM) ( Goldring & Berenbaum, 1999 ). Moreover, mouse models of collagenopathies often fail to recapitulate human phenotypes, with heterozygous mice often showing little-to-no skeletal pathology, and homozygous mice presenting with much more severe pathology than that observed in patients.

(A) Procollagen-II is composed of a lengthy (>1,000 amino acid) triple-helical domain sandwiched by two smaller propeptide domains. The c.3508 GGT > AGT mutation in exon 50 results in a Gly→Ser substitution at position 1170 in the procollagen-II amino acid sequence (shown in red). (B) Differentiation scheme from induced pluripotent stem cells to chondronoids.

The fibrillar collagen type-II (collagen-II) is the main proteinaceous component of cartilage, and is thus a central player in both joint function and endochondral bone formation ( Horton & Machado, 1988 ; Eyre, 2001 ). Mutations in the gene encoding collagen-II (COL2A1) often lead to diseases termed type-II collagenopathies, including many chondrodysplasias ( Gregersen & Savarirayan, 1993 ; Spranger et al, 1994 ). These disorders encompass a broad range of clinical phenotypes, including skeletal dysplasia, ocular symptoms, and hearing impairment. The spectrum of severity ranges from relatively mild forms of premature arthritis to perinatal lethality. Type-II collagenopathies are overwhelmingly caused by mutations specifically within the procollagen-II triple helix-encoding portion of the COL2A1 gene ( UniProt Consortium, 2023 ). This >1,000 amino acid-long domain is composed of Xaa-Yaa-Gly repeats, and is bookended by two smaller globular domains that are cleaved post-secretion ( Bauer & Lanschuetzer, 2003 ). Mutations that encode substitutions of the conserved Gly residues found at every third position in the triple-helical domain are the most common cause of disease ( UniProt Consortium, 2023 ).

Results

Cells expressing Gly1170Ser-substituted collagen-II deposit a cartilaginous ECM To elucidate the etiology of disease caused by the Gly1170Ser substitution in procollagen-II, in prior work we created and characterized genetically matched iPSC lines harboring the Gly1170Ser mutation in COL2A1 in either one (Kung et al, 2020) or both alleles using CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing (Figs 1A and S1A–C and S2A and B and Table S1). These lines, along with the isogenic wild-type (WT) control, allow us to unambiguously assess the effect of the Gly1170Ser substitution on collagen-II proteostasis—meaning its synthesis, folding, localization, and function—and how it affects the cells that express it and the matrix they deposit. We began by differentiating all three iPSC lines (WT, heterozygous Gly1170Ser, and homozygous Gly1170Ser) to chondrocytes using the protocol recently described by Lamandé et al (2023). Briefly, we expanded iPSCs in feeder-free monolayer culture, then guided them through differentiation to sclerotome by growth factor treatment over the course of 4 d. To make individual spheroids, we transferred the cells to pellet culture for 2 wk and finally to swirler culture, which promotes chondrocyte differentiation and deposition of cartilage ECM components (Fig 1B) (Lamandé et al, 2023). We repeated experiments in three independent differentiations. After 44 d in culture, we harvested the chondronoids from all replicates and processed them for downstream assays. Figure S1. Generating Gly1170Ser induced pluripotent stem cells variants. (A) Gene editing strategy to introduce the Gly1170Ser (c. 3508 GGT > AGT) substitution in COL2A1 into WT induced pluripotent stem cells using CRISPR/Cas9. (B) Sanger sequencing traces confirming successful introduction Gly1170Ser as a heterozygous substitution and as a homozygous substitution. Targeted codon is highlighted in green. (C) Karyotype of the Gly1170Ser homozygous line confirming the absence of chromosomal abnormalities following the gene editing. Karyotyping was performed by G-banded analysis of nine metaphase cells by Cell Line Genetics. Figure S2. Pluripotency validation of Gly1170Ser+/+. (A) Flow cytometry confirmed the expression of pluripotency marker in COL2A1-1170 induced pluripotent stem cell lines (both previously published heterozygote,1 and homozygote). Flow cytometry was performed on an LSR Fortessa X20. (B) Directed differentiations of Gly1170Ser+/+ induced pluripotent stem cell line towards the three endoderm, mesoderm, and ectoderm lineages confirmed its pluripotent differentiation potential. Directed differentiations were performed using STEMdiff Pluripotent Stem Cell Differentiation Media (STEMCELL Technologies). Successful differentiation to each lineage was assessed by immunofluorescence. To evaluate successful differentiation to chondrocytes, we interrogated differentiation-induced changes in the transcriptional profile of chondronoids after 44 d in culture using RNA-sequencing. The gene expression profile for all genotypes was consistent with that of chondrocytes, as evidenced by high expression of cartilage-specific markers, such as appropriate collagens (COL2A1, COL11A1, COL9A1) and aggrecan (ACAN), but not of collagens associated with other tissue types, including COL1A1, the major component of bone (Fig 2A). Indeed, cartilage components were the most highly expressed core matrisome genes (Hynes & Naba, 2012). Figure 2. Cells expressing Gly1170Ser procollagen-II deposit a cartilage matrix. (A) Ten most highly expressed core matrisome genes (bolded) demonstrating high expression of cartilage-specific markers. Low-to-no expression of collagens of other tissue types highlights the faithful differentiation to chondrocytes. RNA samples were harvested 44 d after initiation of the chondrocyte differentiation, from a total of 10 individual chondronoids per genotype across all three differentiations. TPM, transcripts per million. (B) Immunohistochemistry of collagen-II on histological sections of chondronoids shows that all genotypes deposit a matrix rich in collagen-II (green). Toluidine blue staining (purple) reveals an extensive proteoglycan matrix in all genotypes. (C) Size distribution of chondronoids by genotype. Homozygous Gly1170Ser chondronoids were significantly smaller than WT (P < 0.05). To assess the bulk composition of the ECM deposited by chondrocytes expressing the different procollagen-II variants, we first looked for the most abundant cartilage ECM components, collagen-II and proteoglycans (Eyre, 2001), in histology sections. We observed that the WT, clinically relevant heterozygote, and the more severe homozygote mutant abundantly deposited collagen-II in the ECM (Fig 2B, in green). Similarly, toluidine blue staining for proteoglycans revealed that, consistent with the WT, the matrices of the heterozygous and homozygous Gly1170Ser variants were also rich in proteoglycans (Fig 2B, in purple). There was no significant difference in the size of the chondronoids between the WT and clinically relevant Gly1170Ser heterozygote. However, chondronoids expressing homozygous Gly1170Ser collagen-II were smaller than the WT controls (Fig 2C), hinting at a possible defect in secretion of ECM components. Nevertheless, the abundant presence of collagen-II and proteoglycans indicates that, from a bulk composition perspective at least, chondrocytes expressing Gly1170Ser-subsituted procollagen-II deposit a cartilaginous ECM.

The matrix of disease variant chondronoids is deficient We hypothesized that, despite the deposition of an ECM rich in collagen-II and proteoglycans, and given the osteoarthritic and avascular necrotic phenotype of patients (Liu et al, 2005; Miyamoto et al, 2007; Su et al, 2008), expression of the disease-causing Gly1170Ser variant could lead to defects in the deposited ECM that were not apparent in the immunohistochemistry. To assess the quality of the deposited matrix, we used transmission electron microscopy (TEM) to examine the chondronoid matrix at higher magnification and resolution. In the WT chondronoids, we observed an extensive network of connecting fibrils (Fig 3), consistent with in vivo cartilage samples (Eyre, 2001). TEM imaging of the heterozygous Gly1170Ser chondronoids, in contrast, revealed a comparatively defective matrix (Fig 3). There were fewer collagen-II fibrils in the ECM, leading overall to a deficient network. This reduced matrix could be caused by insufficient or improperly folded collagen-II being secreted from cells and deposited in the ECM, by defective crosslinking of the collagen that is secreted into the ECM, or by a combination of both. This phenotype observed in the clinically relevant heterozygous Gly1170Ser variant could help to explain the joint symptoms of patients (Liu et al, 2005; Miyamoto et al, 2007; Su et al, 2008). Such a deficient matrix would likely lead to a defective coating of articular cartilage at joints, leaving the joint as a whole more susceptible to injury or the stress of repeated loading (Peters et al, 2018). When compared with the WT chondronoids, and even the heterozygotes, homozygous Gly1170Ser matrices showed striking deficiencies via TEM (Fig 3). The fibrils in chondronoids from this genotype were generally shorter, yielding a very sparse network. Figure 3. Representative transmission electron microscopy images of chondronoid ECMs. Whereas the WT matrix is rich in network-forming collagen fibers, the clinically relevant heterozygous matrix is comparatively deficient, a phenotype that is further exacerbated in the homozygous chondronoids. At least three chondronoids were imaged per genotype.

Gly1170Ser-substituted collagen-II is slow to fold, a defect that is exacerbated in homozygotes Because expression of Gly1170Ser-substituted collagen-II leads to a deficient cartilage matrix, we next sought to elucidate the underlying cause(s) of this deficiency. We hypothesized that the Gly→Ser substitution causes a delay or defect in the proper folding and assembly of the procollagen-II triple helix (Bateman et al, 2009; Wong & Shoulders, 2019), which in turn could propagate to slow secretion of the protein into the ECM. As procollagen-II folds in the ER, it interacts with modifying enzymes that install post-translational modifications on the individual polypeptide chains, such as hydroxyl groups on proline and lysine residues and O-glycans on hydroxylysine residues (Shoulders & Raines, 2009; Yamauchi & Sricholpech, 2012). Slower folding of the polypeptide chains leads to hyper accumulation of these modifications. Thus, a key signature of slow-folding collagen variants is reduced electrophoretic mobility on SDS–PAGE (Bateman et al, 1984, 1986; Bonadio et al, 1985; Godfrey & Hollister, 1988; Cabral et al, 2014), with O-glycosylation of the excessively hydroxylated lysine residues contributing to most of the shift in molecular weight. To test the hypothesis that the Gly1170Ser pathologic substitution causes a delay in procollagen-II folding, we extracted collagen from the tissues by flash-freezing chondronoids and homogenizing the tissue, followed by a pepsin digestion to extract the pepsin-resistant collagen fraction. After separation via SDS–PAGE, we observed that the heterozygous, pathological Gly1170Ser substitution did indeed lead to reduced electrophoretic mobility, indicating that the substituted protein was excessively post-translationally modified and, therefore, slow to fold within cells when compared with the WT protein (Figs 4 and S3). The presence of a single broad, slow-migrating band as opposed to distinctive overmodified mutant versus normally modified WT strands is likely due to the fact that the majority of the trimers formed in heterozygotes (>85%) contain at least one Gly1170Ser strand that delays triple-helix folding. Figure 4. SDS–PAGE separation of chondronoid-extracted collagen showing reduced electrophoretic mobility for the heterozygous and homozygous variants compared with WT collagen-II. 4–5 chondronoids of each genotype were pooled for collagen extractions. Figure S3. Full SDS–PAGE image. Chondronoid-extracted collagen was run on a homemade 4/8% SDS–PAGE gel, and then stained with Coomassie. In the homozygote, where all three procollagen-α1(II) chains contain the Gly1170Ser substitution, we observed that the delay in folding was further exacerbated (Fig 4). That is, the homozygous Gly1170Ser collagen-II displayed even further reduced electrophoretic mobility on SDS–PAGE compared with the heterozygous variant.