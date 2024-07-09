Submit Release
IMPORTANT NOTICE TO INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED JAZZBERRY DIGITAL SOLUTIONS NOTES FROM A FINANCIAL ADVISOR

Investment Losses in Jazzberry Digital Solutions? Contact KlaymanToskes

If Your Financial Advisor Recommended Jazzberry Digital Solutions Notes Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss and securities lawyers KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to investors who purchased Jazzberry Digital Solutions, Inc. non-registered promissory notes. The law firm urges customers who suffered investment losses in Jazzberry Digital Solutions notes due to unsuitable recommendations by their brokerage firm/financial advisor to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.

Financial advisors and their firms may be held liable for any losses incurred by their customers in the event of unsuitable investment recommendations, misrepresentations or omissions of material facts, and/or an overconcentration of the customer’s portfolio in one particular investment, class, or market sector. Further, financial professionals and their firms cannot disregard a customer’s risk-tolerance when making investment recommendations.

Investors who suffered losses in Jazzberry Digital Solutions are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.

About KlaymanToskes

KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Contact

Steven D. Toskes, Esq.
KlaymanToskes, P.A.
+1 888-997-9956
investigations@klaymantoskes.com

