Hicks Nurseries Announces Summer Plant Swap & Sip Event
Forum allows participants to trade plants, gain valuable tips and strengthen community bonds, Wednesday, August 7thWESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hicks Nurseries, Long Island's premier garden center, will hold a Summer Plant Swap & Sip Event on Wednesday, August 7th at the nursery in Westbury. After a successful third winter houseplant swap this past January, Hicks Nurseries decided to open the forum to customers during the summer, where they can pre-register to trade both indoor plants and outdoor plants while sipping on refreshments provided by the nursery.
Plant swaps are events where plant enthusiasts come together to trade plants, cuttings, share information on plant parenting and make new friends. More common in New York City and urban areas, Hicks Nurseries brought the concept to Long Island in January 2020. Held annually since then, with the exception of 2021, the event has grown in popularity with approximately 120 people in attendance.
“People who register for our plant swaps are passionate about plants and want to share their successes and stories with others,” said Eleni Roselli, director of marketing for Hicks Nurseries. “Many attendees at our winter Plant Swap event asked us to host another plant swap in the summer, and we listened. Our goal is to continue to build community among our plant loving customers.”
Participants of the plant swap can bring up to five pest-free indoor or outdoor plants or various cuttings to trade or give away. Sign in begins at 3:30pm. Trading takes place between 4-5pm. Plant experts from Hicks Nurseries will be on hand to answer any questions on the care and maintenance of plants.
Admission to the event is free however participants must pre-register. For registration and additional information, please click here.
ABOUT HICKS NURSERIES
Hicks Nurseries is Long Island's premier garden center, family-owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve success in their homes and gardens, Hicks Nurseries provides expert and friendly advice along with an exceptional selection of quality products including indoor and outdoor plants, patio furniture, planters, lawn care, seasonal décor including artificial Christmas trees and more. They also offer complete award-winning landscape design/build services. Hicks Nurseries is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY.
Eleni Roselli
Hicks Nurseries
eroselli@hicksnurseries.com
