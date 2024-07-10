SunRocket Capital Closes $1.4 MM in Financing for a 3.029 MW Industrial Rooftop Solar Project Developed by Solar USA
SunRocket Capital is fueling our growth through its financing of this project.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunRocket Capital, a structured finance partner to solar developers, is pleased to announce the completion of funding for an industrial Solar USA project in Romeoville, Illinois. The completed 3.029 MW (DC) roof-mounted project was commissioned to support the power needs of a national retailer’s distribution facility.
— Al Busano, President, Solar USA
The project enables the distribution center to operate efficiently, with any excess energy benefiting the utility and the grid. In return, the project receives Solar Renewable Energy Credits (SRECs) from the local utility, ComEd, enhancing overall project economics.
"SunRocket Capital is fueling our growth through its financing of this project," stated Al Busano, President of Solar USA. "By transitioning this project to long-term debt, we can retain it in our portfolio and realize the long-term benefits for both our client and the market, which will consume energy from this project for years to come."
"We are excited to initiate our relationship with Solar USA and Mr. Busano’s team with the funding of this project," added Derek Gabriel, Sr., Chief Operating Officer and Head of Originations at SunRocket Capital. "They have a diverse range of projects across multiple states and sectors, presenting us with an opportunity to assist their firm in building a robust portfolio of assets that they will own and operate long-term."
About Solar USA:
Solar USA is a full life-cycle solar development and EPC firm (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction), headquartered in Illinois. We specialize in offering a comprehensive suite of renewable energy solutions, from initial design through to the Operations & Maintenance (O&M) phase. Our approach combines collaboration with adherence to high industry standards, ensuring our turnkey energy solutions effectively reduce current utility usage through a PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) structure over an extended period.
Solar USA’s completed projects span various sectors including commercial, public, industrial, and utility segments.
For more information, please visit www.solarusallc.com.
About SunRocket Capital:
SunRocket Capital is a leading private lender specializing in financing commercial, industrial, and community solar projects. Led by an experienced team in solar development and structured finance, SunRocket Capital is dedicated to advancing sustainable initiatives by serving as a preferred capital source, including serving as a resource for tax equity investments as necessary, for developers and EPCs. The company’s core structured credit solution (SolarC2P™) is designed to support solar projects at or near NTP (Notice to Proceed), which is the time in a project’s life cycle when developers are prepared to purchase and install solar assets. Upon reaching commercial operation date (COD), developers benefit from a seamless conversion to term debt within the same loan structure, facilitating long-term ownership, operation, and portfolio-building.
For more information please visit: www.sunrocketcapital.com.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Adam Moskowitz
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
SunRocket Capital
adam@sunrocketcapital.com
Adam Moskowitz
SunRocket Capital
+1 203-837-7816
email us here