Grand Opening Ceremony to be held on Friday, July 12, 2024 for The Legacy at Carr Heights Senior Apartments
The Paces Foundation and Soho Housing Partners will host the event featuring local officials and a ribbon cutting for the $31 million 55+ apartment communityCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Paces Foundation, in partnership with Soho Housing Partners, are pleased to invite media and the public to attend the grand opening ceremony for The Legacy at Carr Heights Senior Apartments. The event officially opens the new 120-unit apartment community.
WHAT:
Ribbon-cutting event with remarks by local officials to celebrate the grand opening of The Legacy at Carr Heights Senior Apartments. Tours to follow the ceremony.
Photo and video opportunity. Light fare provided.
WHERE:
2498 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208
Parking is available in the adjacent parking lot located beside the building.
WHEN:
Friday, July 12, 2024 at 8:30 AM
WHO:
Speakers include various community leaders, financial partners, developers Steve Bien of Soho Housing Partners and Steven Bauhan of The Paces Foundation, as well as others central to the project.
The event is free to the public and RSVPs are appreciated. Please call or email press contact amy@pacesfoundation.org with questions and to accommodate in-person interviews.
Housing for seniors is a pressing need in Charlotte and The Legacy at Carr Heights demonstrates the benefits of a public-private partnership in addressing this need. The Nathaniel Carr project incorporates talent and expertise from across the area, including Neighboring Concepts (design team); Urban Design Partners (engineering team); Nelson Mullins (legal team); Moore & VanAllen (zoning and planning); Give Impact (development consultant); Weaver Cooke (contractors); SL Nusbaum (management company); along with capital providers Fifth Third Bank, Raymond James, Barings, Local Initiatives Support Corporation, Charlotte Housing Opportunity Investment Fund, City of Charlotte Housing Trust Fund, North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, and Inlivian.
The grand opening also celebrates the collaborative assistance and financial support from the West Side Community Land Trust (long-term ground lessor) and the West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition (standard-bearer for Community Benefits Agreement).
About Soho Housing Partners
Leveraging more than 40 years of housing and capital markets experience, Soho Housing Partners, LLC was founded by Stephen Bien and Kevin DiQuattro to develop, construct, and preserve multi-housing with a concentration on affordable housing developments. Soho’s significant structuring, financial, and technical expertise affords the ability to find value in even the most complex transactions and unique development opportunities.
About The Paces Foundation
Founded in 1991, The Paces Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing and services for low-income neighbors. The housing for both seniors and families is built to green certification standards to ease utility and maintenance costs for residents and have a low impact on the environment. The foundation contributed millions of dollars to the economy via professional services and building trades and is Section 3 compliant. The Paces Foundation has owned, preserved and/or developed more than 3,000 units across the southeast and New Jersey. Visit www.pacesfoundation.org.
Amy Sigal
The Paces Foundation
+1 678-467-0253
amy@pacesfoundation.org
