Seae Ventures Announces Strategic Acquisition of Unseen Capital
EINPresswire.com/ -- Seae Ventures, an investment firm specializing in early-stage healthcare technology and services companies, is pleased to announce a strategic acquisition of Unseen Capital, a venture capital firm focused on investing in innovators who are intimately familiar with the challenges faced by marginalized communities. By supporting these entrepreneurs, Unseen Capital’s aim has been to drive systemic change and democratize healthcare access.
This acquisition will leverage the combined strengths and missions of both funds to further serve underrepresented entrepreneurs and marginalized communities. Following the acquisition of Unseen, Seae Ventures will have a total of over $200 million of assets under management in 2024.
“Together with Unseen Capital, we are united in our vision to significantly impact the flow of venture capital to underrepresented founders, many of whom traditionally have had limited access to funding. Our strategy at Seae will incorporate Unseen’s resources into an early seed investment approach, and we will continue to build upon this foundation by raising additional capital. This effort honors the legacy of Unseen Capital and aligns with Seae’s long-term investment strategy," said Jason Robart, co-founder and Managing Partner of Seae Ventures.
The integration will ensure the continued support of the existing companies in Unseen’s portfolio and will preserve and honor the legacy of Unseen’s founder, the late Kayode Owens. Seae Ventures will also introduce several initiatives to honor Owens’ vision, including a fellowship in his name and a scholarship fund for Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students. Erica Murdock, an experienced healthcare operator and prior founder, will be Unseen’s Managing Director. Erica will lead the charge in building the team to support Unseen’s existing portfolio and the go-forward early seed stage strategy.
This strategic move will combine the strengths of both funds to amplify their impact on the venture capital ecosystem, ensuring that more underrepresented founders can bring their innovative ideas to fruition.
Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) was an early investor in Unseen Capital as part of its initiative to increase innovation and access untapped talent in the VC ecosystem by ensuring more diverse-led, small, and/or first-time funds are considered for investment. Seae Ventures will continue to strengthen its relationship with Lilly as part of this integration, adding strategic value to Unseen Capital portfolio companies. Lilly is also an investor in Seae Ventures Funds I and II.
“Together, Seae and Unseen are building a legacy of inclusivity and innovation in the venture capital space, proving that investing in diversity is not just good ethics, it's good business,” said Tuoyo Louis, co-founder and Managing Partner of Seae Ventures
About Seae Ventures
Founded in 2019, Seae Ventures is dedicated to building and investing in early-stage healthcare technology and services companies primarily founded by women and people who identify as Black, Indigenous and people of color. With a proven track record of success in venture, corporate strategy, innovation, and human capital, Seae seeks to balance the needs of patients, providers, and payers by investing in diverse entrepreneurs with high growth potential in the healthcare and financial technology space. For more information visit seaeventures.com.
Martin Sandgren
This acquisition will leverage the combined strengths and missions of both funds to further serve underrepresented entrepreneurs and marginalized communities. Following the acquisition of Unseen, Seae Ventures will have a total of over $200 million of assets under management in 2024.
“Together with Unseen Capital, we are united in our vision to significantly impact the flow of venture capital to underrepresented founders, many of whom traditionally have had limited access to funding. Our strategy at Seae will incorporate Unseen’s resources into an early seed investment approach, and we will continue to build upon this foundation by raising additional capital. This effort honors the legacy of Unseen Capital and aligns with Seae’s long-term investment strategy," said Jason Robart, co-founder and Managing Partner of Seae Ventures.
The integration will ensure the continued support of the existing companies in Unseen’s portfolio and will preserve and honor the legacy of Unseen’s founder, the late Kayode Owens. Seae Ventures will also introduce several initiatives to honor Owens’ vision, including a fellowship in his name and a scholarship fund for Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students. Erica Murdock, an experienced healthcare operator and prior founder, will be Unseen’s Managing Director. Erica will lead the charge in building the team to support Unseen’s existing portfolio and the go-forward early seed stage strategy.
This strategic move will combine the strengths of both funds to amplify their impact on the venture capital ecosystem, ensuring that more underrepresented founders can bring their innovative ideas to fruition.
Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) was an early investor in Unseen Capital as part of its initiative to increase innovation and access untapped talent in the VC ecosystem by ensuring more diverse-led, small, and/or first-time funds are considered for investment. Seae Ventures will continue to strengthen its relationship with Lilly as part of this integration, adding strategic value to Unseen Capital portfolio companies. Lilly is also an investor in Seae Ventures Funds I and II.
“Together, Seae and Unseen are building a legacy of inclusivity and innovation in the venture capital space, proving that investing in diversity is not just good ethics, it's good business,” said Tuoyo Louis, co-founder and Managing Partner of Seae Ventures
About Seae Ventures
Founded in 2019, Seae Ventures is dedicated to building and investing in early-stage healthcare technology and services companies primarily founded by women and people who identify as Black, Indigenous and people of color. With a proven track record of success in venture, corporate strategy, innovation, and human capital, Seae seeks to balance the needs of patients, providers, and payers by investing in diverse entrepreneurs with high growth potential in the healthcare and financial technology space. For more information visit seaeventures.com.
Martin Sandgren
Seae Ventures
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn