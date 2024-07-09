San Diego's Best Accounting Firm: Duffy Kruspodin Wins Reader's Choice Award

San Diego Magazine Readers Recognize DK as Best Accounting Firm

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duffy Kruspodin (DK), an award-winning full-service accounting firm, is honored to announce it has been named Best Accounting Firm in San Diego by the readers of San Diego Magazine.

This esteemed recognition highlights DK’s unwavering commitment to excellence, personalized service, and deep community ties. The award reflects the firm's dedication to providing top-notch accounting, tax, and consulting services to individuals and businesses throughout the region.

“We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive this award from the readers of San Diego Magazine,” said Joshua Bodenstadt, CPA, Partner in Charge, San Diego at DK. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we are grateful to our clients and the San Diego community for their continued support and trust in our services.”

DK has been serving the San Diego community for over 30 years, providing a comprehensive suite of assurance, tax, client advisory services (CAS) and wealth management services to individuals, businesses, and entrepreneurs.

The firm is known for its:

• Client-focused approach: DK takes the time to understand each client’s unique needs and goals, developing customized solutions to address them. We are a 2024 ClearlyRated Best of Accounting Award winner for providing superior client service.

• Commitment to excellence: DK’s team of experienced and qualified professionals are dedicated to providing the highest level of service.

• Proven track record: DK has a long history of helping clients achieve financial success.

“Winning this award reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with the best possible service,” said Bodenstadt. “We look forward to continuing to be a trusted advisor to our clients for many years to come.”

About Duffy Kruspodin (DK)

DK is a premier Southern California CPA and advisory firm offering services in accounting, tax, and wealth management with locations in Beverly Hills, La Jolla and Woodland Hills. The firm is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, family-owned companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. DK offers industry-focused practices with specialized expertise in construction, estates and trusts, hospitality, international tax and real estate. Learn more here. DK also provides comprehensive wealth management services through DK Wealth Management LLC.*

*Investment advice offered through Integrated Financial Partners, doing business as DK Wealth Management LLC, a registered investment advisor.

For more information, please visit dk.cpa or contact Keith Block at keith.block@dk.cpa or 818-867-1458.