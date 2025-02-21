Duffy Kruspodin, LLP Announces the Promotion of Two New Partners

Their dedication to excellence, deep industry knowledge, and ability to build lasting client relationships reflect the principles that drive our firm forward.” — Mark Kruspodin, CPA/PFS

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duffy Kruspodin, LLP, (Duffy Kruspodin) a leading provider of accounting, tax, and business consulting services, is delighted to announce the promotion of two accomplished professionals to the role of Tax Partner: Demeil Nissan, CPA, MST, and Geoffrey Pope, CPA.

Demeil Nissan, CPA, MST, brings more than 15 years of tax and business consulting expertise, including five years at Duffy Kruspodin. His broad experience encompasses industries such as real estate, professional services, and technology, as well as serving high-net-worth individuals. Demeil's areas of specialization include tax compliance, tax planning, tax research, business consulting, and representing clients in audits before the IRS and state tax authorities.

“Being part of Duffy Kruspodin has been an incredible journey, and I’m excited to step into this leadership role to continue helping our clients achieve their goals,” said Demeil.

Geoffrey Pope, CPA, has been an integral part of the Duffy Kruspodin team for the past seven years. With over 15 years of experience in the accounting industry, Geoffrey is a trusted advisor in taxation and business consulting. He provides tailored financial and strategic solutions to clients across sectors such as real estate, technology, manufacturing, and distribution. Known for his proactive approach, Geoffrey is passionate about helping businesses achieve financial clarity and long-term success. Beyond client work, he is dedicated to mentoring emerging accounting professionals and enhancing the firm’s industry leadership.

“I’m honored to serve as a Partner at Duffy Kruspodin and continue collaborating with our talented team to drive client success and firm growth,” said Geoffrey.

“Both Demeil and Geoffrey exemplify the values and expertise that define our firm,” said Mark Kruspodin, CPA/PFS, Managing Partner at Duffy Kruspodin. “Their dedication to excellence, deep industry knowledge, and ability to build lasting client relationships reflect the principles that drive our firm forward. We are thrilled to welcome them as leaders within our organization.”

These promotions underscore Duffy Kruspodin’s commitment to fostering exceptional talent and delivering outstanding client service.

Join us in congratulating Demeil Nissan and Geoffrey Pope on their well-deserved achievements. To learn more about Duffy Kruspodin and our team, visit www.dk.cpa.

About Duffy Kruspodin, LLP:

Duffy Kruspodin is a premier Southern California CPA and advisory firm offering accounting, tax, and wealth management services, with locations in San Diego, Beverly Hills, Woodland Hills, and Irvine. The firm is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, family-owned companies, and high-net-worth individuals achieve their goals. DK offers industry-focused practices with specialized expertise in arts and entertainment, real estate, manufacturing and distribution, construction, estates and trusts, hospitality, and international tax. DK also provides comprehensive wealth management services through DK Wealth Management LLC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.