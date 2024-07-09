Gibson County Man Arrested, Charged With Arson & Vandalism In Henderson County

BEECH BLUFF – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Gibson County man accused of arson in Henderson County.

On Sunday, July 7th, TBI special agents joined the Henderson County Fire Department and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a suspicious fire in the 300 block of Cotton Grove Road in the Beech Bluff community. Upon arrival, they spoke with a man, later identified as Caleb Avery (DOB: 6/6/86). Avery said he was living on the property in a tent, which agents confirmed with the property owner.

During the investigation, Avery admitted to intentionally setting the house on fire.

On Monday, TBI special agents charged Avery with Arson and Vandalism over $1,000. Avery is in the Henderson County Jail on $5,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

If you have information about an intentionally set fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.