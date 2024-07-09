Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,946 in the last 365 days.

Gibson County Man Arrested, Charged With Arson & Vandalism In Henderson County

BEECH BLUFF – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Gibson County man accused of arson in Henderson County.

On Sunday, July 7th, TBI special agents joined the Henderson County Fire Department and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a suspicious fire in the 300 block of Cotton Grove Road in the Beech Bluff community.  Upon arrival, they spoke with a man, later identified as Caleb Avery (DOB: 6/6/86).  Avery said he was living on the property in a tent, which agents confirmed with the property owner.

During the investigation, Avery admitted to intentionally setting the house on fire.

On Monday, TBI special agents charged Avery with Arson and Vandalism over $1,000.  Avery is in the Henderson County Jail on $5,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

If you have information about an intentionally set fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Related

You just read:

Gibson County Man Arrested, Charged With Arson & Vandalism In Henderson County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more