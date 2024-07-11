SEMPRE and Instant Connect modernize communications infrastructure for the AFGSC
Mission-Critical Air Force Bases to receive enhanced interoperabilityCOLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEMPRE and Instant Connect are providing a new level of communications agility, versatility and resilience for the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC). SEMPRE, in partnership with Instant Connect, has successfully completed the final milestone in its Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) contract with the Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) ahead of schedule. This delivery marks a significant achievement for both companies in the partnership with AFGSC, ensuring an interoperable, resilient, and secure communications infrastructure for the Department of Defense.
Within the $1.8 million TACFI, SEMPRE completed its transportable network combining cellular 5G, an enterprise-level data center and a satellite gateway into a single EMP-hardened enclosure. SEMPRE demonstrated its ability to deploy in minutes, ensuring survivable and secure communications and AI/application processing in isolated, austere environments. The company also demonstrated an automatic failover to alternative connectivity sources—satellite, fiber, or free space optics—providing the Air Force with continuity of operations even if there are link disruptions.
Running over SEMPRE’s 5G network, the Instant Connect tactical communications platform offers state-of-the-art Land Mobile Radio (LMR) bridging that enables users at separate installations to communicate securely via satellite. This includes bridging between radio handsets and IP devices (smartphones, computers, etc.) running the Instant Connect Mobile app on SEMPRE’s 5G nodes. Together, Instant Connect and SEMPRE deliver secure and resilient base-to-base communications, allowing users of radios, mobile devices, and other IP-connected systems to seamlessly communicate over shared, secure talk channels. Further demonstrations are planned for summer 2024.
"As a former B-2 pilot, I was constantly frustrated by interoperability and challenges with comms," said Rob Spalding, SEMPRE CEO. "Our goal at SEMPRE is to deliver the resilient and secure infrastructure necessary for companies like Instant Connect to provide software-based interoperability capabilities for the DoD.”
"We’re pleased to collaborate with SEMPRE on helping the Air Force modernize its communications,” said Forrest Claypool, Instant Connect CEO. “Our device interoperability, real-time language translation supporting 70+ languages, voice plugin for the popular ATAK app, and automated Ops Log feature offer today’s warfighters, commanders, and base operations a decisive advantage in IP-based tactical communications. We believe this is the future for the U.S. Military and its global allies.”
SEMPRE connects, protects and secures what matters most: information and communication vital to critical infrastructure. Our team of security and digital infrastructure experts set out to tackle every aspect of what modern communications should offer users: security, resiliency, high-performing edge compute and survivability. SEMPRE products combine a complete 5G cellular network, data center, and satellite gateway into a single hardened solution that can be deployed in minutes. To learn more about SEMPRE, visit sempre.ai.
Instant Connect: The Voice of Victory.
Instant Connect is the world’s leading interoperable tactical communications platform for militaries and governments around the world, including every branch of the U.S. Military and many NATO allies. The company provides warfighters, government, life safety, and other frontline teams with interoperable IP-based push-to-talk communications that connect mobile, IP, radio, and telephony devices across Mobile Ad Hoc Networks (MANET), legacy combat radios, private and public LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, and other networks. Our platform is certified by JITC and approved for use on the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN). Engagements range from frontline military units to strategic command and covert operations. Instant Connect Software LLC is an affiliated business of the Chicago-based Dillon Kane Group (DKG). www.instantconnectnow.com/
