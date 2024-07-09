Electronics Recycling Day Set to Return on July 20th

Published on July 02, 2024

Mark your calendars! The City of Miami Department of Solid Waste is returning on July 20th for a free community e-waste drive-thru event at Regatta Park from 9 am to 2 pm.

A fitting venue for the community e-waste drive, Regatta Park is a showcase for environmentally friendly design, with a roundabout driveway to ensure the flow of this event is as smooth as possible. Simply come and drop off your unwanted electronics and go. While helping residents protect the planet through responsible recycling, this event supports e-waste collection as a stewardship practice for participants to work towards keeping toxins from the waste stream.

On July 20th, City of Miami residents are welcome to drop off unwanted electronic products as well as light bulbs and batteries. Our processor will be on-site to recycle a wide range of electronic equipment that encompasses everything from PDAs to mainframe systems. Fluorescent lamps, ballasts, commercial and industrial batteries, and mercury-bearing devices are also accepted.

For more information, please contact gjenkins@miamigov.com and/or visit www.miamizerowaste.com.

Stay up to date with The Department of Solid Waste on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @miamizerowaste.