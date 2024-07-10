Submit Release
Cascade Fruit Marketing Inc, dba foodguys Acquires 75% Stake in Dallas Flavors LLC

The acquisition of Dallas Flavors and having one of its founders join our team, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future.”
— Slade Crooks, President of foodguys
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Fruit Marketing Inc, dba foodguys, has announced its strategic acquisition of a 75% interest in Dallas Flavors LLC, the flavor house behind the revolutionary all-natural sweetener/flavor modifier Titan Sweet. This move brings foodguys into the world of product development, in addition to its role as a leading bulk ingredient supplier.

Founded in 1991 by Mark Nyman, Cascade Fruit Marketing Inc, dba foodguys, is driven by a mission to create raving fans and to improve and simplify their ingredient buying process. Slade Crooks, President of foodguys, emphasized the company’s commitment to growth and being on the forefront of new opportunities. “We have been selling Titan Sweet for over a year and we believe in the product so strongly, that when presented with an ownership opportunity, we had to jump on it.” Slade stated. “The acquisition of Dallas Flavors and having one of its founders join our team, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future.”

Dallas Flavors, a respected player in the flavor and ingredient industry, brings specialized expertise and a diverse product portfolio. The partnership will enhance foodguys’ ability to serve clients by offering an even broader range of ingredients, including flavorings, extracts, and functional additives.

For more information about foodguys, Titan Sweet, and its majority acquisition of Dallas Flavors LLC, please visit foodguys.com.

About foodguys: foodguys, has been a trusted bulk ingredient importer and supplier since 1991. foodguys use a network of growers, suppliers, processors, and packers. We are committed to being reliable, responsive, innovative, and will get you what you need when you need it, all while saving you time and money.

About Titan Sweet: Titan Sweet is a zero-calorie, proprietary blend of natural ingredients that is 1200 times stronger than sugar, yet is safe for diabetics, is keto-friendly, and tastes far better than other sugar alternatives. Titan Sweet is currently being used in dozens of products to help them taste better while reducing or eliminating the need for sugar or other man-made sweeteners.

Gabriella Burkman
foodguys
+1 561-935-3815
Gabriella@foodguys.com

