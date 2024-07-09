Solving the Top 5 GRC Compliance Challenges in Cybersecurity

Cary, NC, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence and other technologies gives a sense that the cybersecurity industry is the “wild west,” and it's not likely to change anytime soon. Adversaries are constantly finding new vectors that are difficult to detect and defend against, as a recent Crowdstrike study suggests, showing a “160% increase in credential theft via cloud instance metadata API”, and a staggering 583% year-over-year increase in Kerberoasting attacks.

LinkedIn users responding to an online survey by INE Security , a leading global cybersecurity training and certification provider, recently ranked PCI-DSS (Finance) as the most challenging compliance standards to comply with (37%), followed by NIST (Government - 24%), HIPAA (Healthcare - 22%), and GDPR (General - 16%).

“As cyber threats evolve, so do the regulatory frameworks designed to mitigate these risks. However, the complexity and diversity of these regulations can pose significant challenges for businesses aiming to strictly adhere to Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) standards,” said Dara Warn, the CEO of INE Security . “With careful planning, organizations can align cybersecurity training strategies with regulatory demands to stay cybersecurity compliant.”

1. Diverse Regulatory Standards

One of the most daunting challenges for organizations is navigating the web of cybersecurity regulations that vary by geography and industry. For example, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) governs data protection and privacy in the European Union, while the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) sets standards for privacy rights in California

Solution through Training: Comprehensive Training Programs : Implement training modules tailored to specific regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and other compliance standards. Continuous Learning : Implement ongoing interactive training schedules to keep staff updated on the latest regulatory changes and requirements.



2. Rapidly Evolving Cyber Threats

As technology advances, so do the tactics, techniques, and procedures employed by cyber adversaries. This dynamic threat landscape makes it difficult for regulatory bodies to keep up, often resulting in regulations that lag behind current threats. Organizations must not only comply with existing regulations but also anticipate new ones that may arise from emerging threats.

Solution through Training: Advanced Cybersecurity Training : Equip employees with training on the latest cyber threat landscapes and defensive tactics. Cyber Ranges : Use real-world scenarios and cyber threat simulations to prepare staff for potential breaches.



3. Resource Constraints

Compliance typically requires significant resources, including skilled personnel, technology, and time. Small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) often struggle with limited budgets and expertise to implement comprehensive cybersecurity measures that comply with stringent regulations.

Solution through Training: Cost-effective Training Solutions: Utilize online training platforms to provide cost-effective compliance training. Training-as-a-Service: Consider subscription-based training solutions that offer scalability and flexibility.



4. Complexity of Compliance Management

Managing compliance can be incredibly complex, especially for organizations that operate across multiple jurisdictions or industries. This complexity is compounded by the need to integrate various IT systems and processes with compliance requirements without disrupting business operations.

Solution through Training: Interdisciplinary Training: Offer training that bridges the gap between technical and non-technical staff regarding compliance issues. Compliance Protocols Training: Educate on specific compliance protocols and their implementation in daily operations.



5. Balancing Innovation with Compliance

Innovation drives business growth, but it can also introduce new risks and compliance challenges. For instance, adopting new technologies like cloud computing or Internet of Things (IoT) devices can expose organizations to new vulnerabilities. Balancing the need for innovation with the requirement to comply with cybersecurity regulations can be challenging.

Solution through Training:

Security by Design Training : Incorporate security and compliance training at the early stages of innovation and product development.

: Incorporate security and compliance training at the early stages of innovation and product development. Regular Updates and Refresher Courses: Keep the workforce informed about how innovations align with regulatory requirements.

Conclusion

The landscape of regulatory compliance in cybersecurity is fraught with challenges ranging from managing diverse regulatory requirements to balancing innovation with compliance. However, organizations can better navigate these challenges by aligning IT strategies with regulatory demands and adopting proactive, integrated, and strategic approaches. Implementing comprehensive cybersecurity frameworks, leveraging external expertise, and utilizing technology to manage compliance can significantly ease the burden, ensuring that organizations not only meet the required standards but also secure their operations against evolving cyber threats.

About INE Security :

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing the world’s most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business, and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

Press Team INE 917-715-0911 Press@ine.com