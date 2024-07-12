Foundry512 Selected to Join Prestigious Google Ads Advisory Panel
Foundry512's invitation to the Google Ads Advisory Panel underscores its industry leadership and commitment to driving innovation in digital advertising.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundry512, a leading advertising agency known for its innovative strategies and impactful campaigns, proudly announces its invitation to join the Google Ads Advisory Panel. This appointment by the Google team underscores Foundry512’s industry leadership and expertise in the digital advertising landscape.
The Google Ads Advisory Panel is a select community of top-tier marketing agencies and businesses chosen to provide strategic insights and feedback to shape the future of Google Ads products and services. As a member of this panel, Foundry512 will have a unique opportunity to influence the development of new Google Ads features and tools, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of brands and advertising agencies worldwide.
“We are honored to be invited to the Google Ads Advisory Panel,” said Aaron Henry, CEO of Foundry512. “This invitation is a testament to our team’s dedication to excellence and our innovative approach to advertising. We look forward to collaborating with Google to enhance the Google Ads platform, driving better results for our clients and the industry as a whole.”
Foundry512’s inclusion in the Google Ads Advisory Panel highlights its position at the forefront of the digital landscape in advertising. The ad agency’s deep understanding of the Google Ads ecosystem, coupled with its commitment to delivering exceptional client outcomes, makes it an invaluable asset to the advisory community.
For more information about Foundry512 and its advertising services, visit www.foundry512.com.
Aaron Henry
https://www.foundry512.com
+1 512-593-2403
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other