Foundry512 Seeks Talented Media Buyer to Join Its Growing Austin-Based Agency

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning marketing and advertising agency Foundry512 is on the hunt for a strategic and data-savvy Media Buyer to join its expanding team. This full-time, hybrid role is located in Austin, Texas, and is designed for a seasoned professional passionate about driving results across digital and traditional media platforms. The new hire will play a pivotal role in planning, negotiating, and executing media campaigns that deliver meaningful outcomes for clients in healthcare, public health, and performance-driven sectors.“We’re looking for someone who sees media not just as placements, but as opportunities for real impact,” says Aaron Henry, CEO at Foundry512. “The right candidate will bring a mix of analytical expertise and creative problem-solving to help us continue producing measurable success for our clients.”In addition to a competitive benefits package including 401(k) matching, flexible scheduling, and professional development resources, Foundry512 offers a fast-paced, creative, and collaborative culture dedicated to innovation.To apply or learn more, visit https://recruiting.foundry512.com/job/senior-media-buyer/

