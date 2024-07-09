The PicoWay® Treatment Now Available at Touch Advanced Aesthetics
Touch Advanced Aesthetics is the only Med Spa in Phoenix with this innovative treatment technology
I am so excited to be the first in the Phoenix area to bring the PicoWay® system to my clients. I have to say the Picoway is a major step forward in treating skin imperfections.”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touch Advanced Aesthetics is proud to announce that they offer the revolutionary PicoWay® from Candela. The PicoWay® was named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and has been featured on the Today Show on NBC. Touch Advanced Aesthetics is the first clinic in Phoenix to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice.
Meet the PicoWay® laser, intentionally designed to work from the inside out.
The PicoWay® system delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This remarkably innovative PicoWay® laser can:
-Address a range of benign pigmented lesions with flexibility in depth and spot size.
-Treat a wide range of tattoos. Even difficult-to-treat blue and green tattoos.
PicoWay® Resolve and PicoWay® Resolve Fusion are fractional, split-beam treatments available on the PicoWay® system. Click HERE to see a Resolve Treatment Guide with treatment videos to learn more about this popular, low-downtime treatment to address a benign pigmented lesions and tattoo removal.
"I am so excited to be the first in the Phoenix area to bring the PicoWay® system to my clients. I have to say the Picoway is a major step forward in treating skin imperfections,” said Elizabeth Bennett, Professional Esthetician. “As soon as this device became available, I knew I had to have it for our office,” she added.
The PicoWay® laser treatment stimulates collagen at a deeper level by utilizing three distinct energy wavelengths to address specific skin concerns. In contrast, an IPL treatment employs a wider range of wavelengths. While IPL can be effective in certain cases, it may not be as safe for darker skin types and does not stimulate collagen in the same manner.
For more information on PicoWay® system treatments or Touch Advanced Aesthetics, visit www.touchadvancedaesthetics.com or call (602) 989-3383.
About Touch Advanced Aesthetics
Touch Advanced Aesthetics by Elizabeth Bennett, Professional Esthetician, offers personalized aesthetic treatments with a focus on comfort and precision. Transform your beauty routine with expert services tailored just for you. Step into a world of rejuvenation and confidence with personalized treatments. Touch Advanced Aesthetics utilizes the latest advancements in laser technology to ensure comfortable treatments with minimal downtime, all while delivering exceptional results. Each treatment is personalized to address specific concerns, promoting both immediate and long-lasting benefits. Transform your skincare routine with innovative laser treatments and experience a new level of radiance and confidence.
