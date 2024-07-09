Governor Shapiro Unveils New Highway Welcome Signs & License Plates Celebrating Pennsylvania as the Birthplace of American Democracy

The new ‘Let Freedom Ring’ design highlights Pennsylvania’s place as the birthplace of American democracy and freedom as the Commonwealth prepares to be a central hub of activity to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

The first eight welcome signs are already installed in Adams, Bucks, Erie, Fulton, Monroe, Potter, Susquehanna, and Tioga counties – and another 29 signs will be installed across the Commonwealth in the coming months.

Harrisburg, PA – After Independence Day and following his launch of Pennsylvania’s Great American Getaway tourism brand, Governor Josh Shapiro today unveiled new Pennsylvania license plates and “Welcome to Pennsylvania” highway signs. The “Let Freedom Ring” designs celebrate Pennsylvania as the birthplace of American democracy and highlight the state’s leading role in the celebrations of the United States in 2026.

“Pennsylvania is the birthplace of our democracy, and as Governor, I have been focused on advancing real freedom across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “With all eyes on Pennsylvania as we prepare to host our country’s 250th birthday in 2026, our new license plates and welcome signs will celebrate the best of what the Commonwealth has to offer and show the country why Pennsylvania is the Great American Getaway and the birthplace of American freedom.”

The new designs complement the Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway brand, underscoring that tourism is a key priority within the Governor’s economic development strategy. A report unveiled by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office in March shows Pennsylvania’s tourism industry generated $76.7 billion in economic impact, supported 486,871 jobs, contributed $4.7 billion in state and local taxes, and welcomed 192.4 million visitors in 2022 – and the nearly 72 million people who live within a four-hour drive of thousands of getaways and experiences in Pennsylvania will now see the new designs upon entering the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvania is a premier weekend getaway destination within close driving proximity to major hubs along the East Coast – and our main streets and small towns, world class restaurants and bars, renowned historical sites, thrilling outdoor recreation, and top tier events and sports can be experienced in a single weekend.

The new welcome signs installed at state-border entry points invite visitors and residents to celebrate Pennsylvania’s legacy of and commitment to advancing real freedom. The first eight signs have been installed on U.S. 15 in Adams County; I-295 in Bucks County; I-90/the Ohio line in Erie County; I-70 in Fulton County; I-80 in Monroe County; Route 449 in Potter County; I-81 in Susquehanna County; and Route 1015 in Tioga County. Another 29 signs will be installed in the coming months.

Pennsylvanians can also now sign up to receive an email update when the new license plates are ready to order in spring 2025. When the plates become available, an email will be sent explaining how vehicle owners can request one for their vehicle from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Military, special organization, special fund, and specialty plates without legislatively mandated designs will also be updated with the new design.

When the plates become available, fee information will be included with replacement instructions on PennDOT’s website and will vary based on plate type and any optional personalization. The department and its partners will use all existing standard issue license plate inventory before transitioning to the new plate design.

Sign up for updates on Pennsylvania’s new license plate online. Find inspiration for your next Great American Getaway in Pennsylvania. Read more information on how the Shapiro Administration is strengthening our democracy and advancing real freedom in Pennsylvania online.

