Shapiro-Davis Administration Celebrates Major Progress to Revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh and Spur New Growth as Modernized Market Square Partially Reopens

One year ago, Governor Shapiro and his Administration united Pittsburgh’s private sector, corporate leaders, local nonprofits, and county and city government behind an historic 10-year revitalization plan for the city’s downtown.

As a result of these targeted investments, real progress has already been made to create new housing opportunities, improve safety, and bring new vibrancy to the Golden Triangle.

Pittsburgh, PA – Today, the Shapiro-Davis Administration celebrated the major progress being made to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh at the partial reopening of the city’s new and modernized Market Square. The event marks just over one year since Governor Josh Shapiro launched an historic 10-year plan to improve the area, uniting Pittsburgh’s private sector, local government, corporate leaders, and nonprofits behind a plan to build more housing, revitalize public spaces, and improve safety, cleanliness, and affordability Downtown.

Since then, the effort has attracted nearly $600 million in public and private investment, including $62.6 million from the Commonwealth, $27.1 million from local government, and $376.9 million in private capital ― with additional support from philanthropic groups, corporate donors, and federal funding. These investments are also expected to generate more than 3,500 construction jobs over the next four years.

“Last year, my Administration announced a $62.6 million investment in Downtown Pittsburgh to spur nearly $600 million in investments for new apartments, better parks and public spaces, and a cleaner, safer, more vibrant neighborhood,” said Governor Shapiro. “One year later, we are getting stuff done and producing real results — turning old office buildings into new housing, investing in parks and public spaces like Market Square, and creating opportunities for families and businesses alike. The future of Downtown Pittsburgh is bright — leaders in Pittsburgh are united behind this plan, and together, we’re going to continue to deliver a cleaner, safe, and more prosperous Downtown for all.”

“As someone who grew up in Allegheny County, I know that a strong Downtown Pittsburgh is essential for our region’s economic vitality,” said Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis. “The Shapiro-Davis Administration is proud to partner with the public and private sectors to make Downtown Pittsburgh not just a place to work and play – but a place to live and a real neighborhood that is safe, clean and vibrant.”

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger participated in a celebration and beam signing today to mark the partial reopening of Market Square, led by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, which is expected to fully open in April ahead of the city’s 2026 NFL Draft. The project includes improving paving and adding benches and tables to provide better options for downtown visitors while also building capacity to host smaller outdoor events and farmers markets.

“As the second largest city in Pennsylvania ― and an emerging center for AI, tech innovation, and life sciences — Pittsburgh’s success is vital to ensuring the Commonwealth’s overall economy is strong and healthy,” said Secretary Siger. “Since Governor Shapiro’s momentous announcement a year ago, we’ve been laser-focused on implementing the 10-year revitalization plan and are already seeing real, measurable results. We’ll continue to work closely with everyone involved in the revitalization efforts to complete projects that will support the city’s current residents, attract new ones, and help Pittsburgh successfully compete in the global economy.”

There are also two other public spaces that are on track to be completed ahead of next year’s NFL Draft ― Point State Park and Arts Landing. Combined with the Market Square improvements, the three major public space projects represent up to $85 million in downtown capital expenditure with all projects fully funded by state and local governments, private corporations, and the city’s foundations.

In addition to the efforts to improve public spaces in the Downtown, seven major mixed-use conversion, construction, and improvement projects are also underway to help the city attract more people to live and work in Pittsburgh. When completed, nearly 1,000 residential units will be added or preserved in the city’s downtown core, with one third of those units being affordable for residents with low-to-moderate income. Currently under construction, the First and Market project at 100 First Avenue is the first project of the seven expected to be completed in mid-2026.

The past year has also seen a massive effort to create a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant downtown. New housing opportunities and supportive services for people who are unhoused have led to 93 percent fewer homelessness encampments and the closing of all major encampments. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has also power washed more than three million square feet of sidewalks and alleyways, while providing rent abatements and pop-up storefronts to support small businesses and reduce vacancies.

With the Commonwealth’s support, the City of Pittsburgh has also hired more than 50 new police officers and expanded its public safety presence downtown. The Steelers and Pirates have each contributed $1 million to strengthen co-responder mental health teams, expand youth outreach at the Jordan Miles Youth Center, add patrol officers, and support homelessness outreach. So far this year, reported homicides are 30 percent lower than last year and are down 55 percent over the same timeframe in 2022 — creating a safer environment for residents and visitors alike.

This progress has created renewed interest from developers in downtown Pittsburgh, with new conversion projects underway. An additional 246 residential units were built in the Golden Triangle since mid-2024 and the residential occupancy rate is currently at 93.7 percent, which is the highest it has been since the pandemic according to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

Pittsburgh also now ranks 17th in the nation for the most office-to-residential conversions in the pipeline according to an analysis from RentCafe, with a 54 percent increase in planned units from 2024 to 2025. The city’s growing momentum has even drawn the attention of National Geographic, which recently listed Pittsburgh as one of the best places in the world to visit in 2026.

“Downtown’s transformation is a testament to our region’s tenacity and willingness to not just imagine a better tomorrow but work collaboratively towards it. One year in, we’ve made tremendous progress. I’m proud that the County provided increased human services support and contributed $4.5 million to residential and mixed-use projects Downtown. Together we’re going to create a new Downtown where everyone feels safe and welcomed to live, work, and play,” said County Executive Sara Innamorato.

“Market Square’s construction is halfway there and right on track,” said Jeremy Waldrup, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. “Market Square is the region’s most important public space, and this milestone reflects the collective progress transforming Downtown. This work creates a safer, greener, and more welcoming town square that will support more events, markets, outdoor dining, and year-round activity for the more than three million visitors to the Square each year.”

“It is remarkable to see the transformation that can take place in just one year when projects have vision, commitment, and engaged partners across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors,” said Stefani Pashman, CEO of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development. “Thanks to the leadership of Governor Shapiro and ongoing work of our partners at the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and many others, we’re showing progress toward a reimagined Downtown neighborhood made for Pittsburghers, anchored by the 10-year vision plan.”

Building a Stronger Economy and Safer Communities Across Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh’s progress is part of Governor Shapiro’s broader vision for growing Pennsylvania’s economy and keeping communities safe. Since taking office:

The Governor has secured more than $31.6 billion in private sector investments and created over 16,700 new jobs statewide .

and created . His Administration released the first statewide economic development strategy in nearly two decades, focused on five key industries: agriculture, energy, life sciences, manufacturing, and robotics/technology.

in nearly two decades, focused on five key industries: agriculture, energy, life sciences, manufacturing, and robotics/technology. In the 2024-25 bipartisan budget, the Governor secured $500 million for site development programs , including $400 million for the PA SITES program to prepare shovel-ready business locations — making Pennsylvania the top-ranked state in the Northeast for Regional Economic Competitiveness by Site Selection Magazine.

, including to prepare shovel-ready business locations — making Pennsylvania the top-ranked state in the Northeast for Regional Economic Competitiveness by Site Selection Magazine. In 2024, Governor Shapiro successfully advocated for the NFL Draft to come to Pittsburgh in 2026 — projected to bring up to 700,000 visitors and as much as $213 million in economic impact .

— projected to bring up to and as much as . Since 2022, violent crime statewide is down 11.6 percent , gun violence has decreased 42 percent , and gun deaths have declined 38 percent across Pennsylvania . In Pittsburgh, homicides fell by more than half compared to 2022.

, , and . In Pittsburgh, homicides fell by more than half compared to 2022. The Shapiro-Davis Administration has delivered over $600 million in funding for more than 3,500 community safety grants through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency , with increased investments in violence prevention and youth programs.

through the , with increased investments in violence prevention and youth programs. To strengthen law enforcement recruitment, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has funded eight cadet classes to train over 800 new Pennsylvania State Troopers and secured funding to help departments recruit and retain nearly 700 municipal police officers across the Commonwealth. To date, more than 500 cadets have graduated and joined the ranks of PSP under Governor Shapiro’s leadership.

A full list of projects included in Pittsburgh’s 10-year revitalization plan and a breakdown of Commonwealth investments is available online.

This progress in Pittsburgh reflects Governor Shapiro’s broader commitment to growing Pennsylvania’s economy and strengthening communities across the Commonwealth.

