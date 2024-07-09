Promoting Agritech in South Sudan

Kuena James Dak Kuena, Entrepreneur, social worker and ICT specialist

South Sudan

Kuena James Dak Kuena is a South Sudanese entrepreneur, social worker and ICT specialist who seeks to empower local farmers and advance the agricultural sector by using the power of technology. He is currently an ICT and communication assistant for an NGO that promotes youth livelihoods, peacebuilding and education among vulnerable communities and refugees in Uganda and South Sudan. Kuena joined the UNITAR programme Great Ideas Space for South Sudan 2023: Entrepreneurship and Innovation Training for Food Security to learn how to operationalize his agritech project.

Agriculture is a mainstay of the South Sudanese economy, with approximately 95 per cent of residents relying on farming, herding and fishing activities as their main source of income. Yet, since its independence in 2011, the country has faced many challenges, including food insecurity and climate change.

Kuena’s idea is a simple one: he developed an app to connect small-scale farmers with those who want to rent their farm tools and land. Those with idle equipment can monetize their assets while aspiring farmers can kick-start or boost their agricultural ventures. The project not only addresses the pressing need for mechanization in South Sudan’s agricultural sector but also provides farmers with affordable access to essential resources.

So he could better run his project and ensure its survival, Kuena joined the UNITAR training programme. The programme, supported by the Government and People of Japan, aimed to equip South Sudanese entrepreneurs with the knowledge, skills and networks to translate their ideas into sustainable businesses – businesses that would combat food insecurity, create jobs, and contribute to building resilience and sustainable food systems in South Sudan.

Starting in August 2023, 325 learners learned the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and agribusiness through online modules, assignments and peer discussions, and prototyped their projects. Kuena was one of the 19 top performers who were then invited to Tokyo and Hiroshima, Japan, for field visits and an in-person final workshop.

Kuena found the visit to Hiroshima especially inspiring. “We’ve been hearing how the Japanese turned things around and became successful after the [atomic bombing]. So when we went there in person, we were inspired to keep on moving and improve our country, just like Japan did.”

The programme taught Kuena not just theory but practical strategies. He plans to use what he learned about project management, risk mitigation and entrepreneurial resilience to face the challenges his country faces – limited resources, fragmented land ownership and a lack of tech literacy among farmers – and to help realize the immense potential of revolutionizing agriculture in his country. As part of his project, Kuena has identified field agents to help local farmers use the app and recruit owners of equipment and land. He also plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture and other NGOs.