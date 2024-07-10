US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Urges A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma to Aim Much Higher for Lawyers And To Call Them For Direct Access To the Nation's Very Best Attorneys For Compensation Results

"We want to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma has direct access to the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys to ensure the best compensation results-call us at 866-714-6466 so can discuss.” — US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are on a mission to see to it that every US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma has on the spot access to the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys who consistently obtain the best possible financial compensation results for their clients as we would like to explain anytime at 866-714-6466. For nearly two decades we have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and we actually do know the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys.

"We do not care if the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma lives in New York, Iowa, Louisiana, Florida, Ohio, North Dakota, Alaska, Texas or California- if they or their family utilize our free service we will work our tails off to make sure he has the nation's leading mesothelioma lawyers working on his financial compensation claim in order to ensure the Veteran receives the very best financial compensation settlement-which could be well over a million dollars.

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate specializes in assisting US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma who were exposed to asbestos in the following ways:

* They were assigned to a ship's engine room, or a navy submarine's reactor.

* They were a mechanic, machinist, plumber, electrician, pipefitter, insulator or a repair crew member on a navy ship, or submarine.

* They were assigned to remain on their ship or submarine at a US Navy Shipyard for a repair, retrofit, upgrade or an overhaul and they assisted the shipyard workers.

* They were assigned to a navy ship or submarine that was being decommissioned and they had to work with the shipyard workers or salvage crews in removing equipment or parts of the ship.



Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

“Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

“Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

"Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us at 866-714-6466."

Important Note: "We are advocates for Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma anywhere in the USA-and as we say all the time we want these people to receive the best possible financial compensation results. We have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for nearly two decades-and to make sure the best compensation happens for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer we offer direct access to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys.