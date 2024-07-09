Dr. Po-Hong Liu Joins Washington Gastroenterology in Federal Way, Washington

Now Accepting New Patients

Federal Way, WA, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Gastroenterology is excited to welcome Dr. Po-Hong Liu, and experienced physician who treats all gastrointestinal and liver diseases who specializes in gastrointestinal cancer, chronic liver disease and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

Dr. Liu obtained his graduate degree from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston and his medical degree from National Yang-Ming University in Taiwan. Dr. Liu completed his residency and fellowship at Taipei Veterans General Hospital, Taiwan UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX.

“Gastroenterology offers fascinating opportunities for long-term patient relationships, screening and cancer prevention by using the latest advancements in technology and treatment through a wide variety of procedures,” says Dr. Liu. “Patients can expect compassionate care and shared decision-making for a better quality of life.”

Washington Gastroenterology is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Liu will work to provide the best patient care for Federal Way residents.

WAGI-Federal Way is at 33915 1st Way South, Suite 200, Federal Way, WA and is open Monday through Friday, 7:30am to 5pm. Call 253-838-9839 or visit washgi.com to schedule an appointment today.

For more information, or to interview Dr. Liu contact:

Joe E Carmean

(410) 845-0715

joe@punchingnungroup.com

