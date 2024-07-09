EU4Youth IV: all-Ukrainian Youth Forum on recovery held in Kyiv

On 6 July, the All-Ukrainian Youth Forum ‘State Builder: Youth in State Recovery’ brought together nearly 500 key stakeholders and young leaders from across Ukraine to discuss and strategise on how to engage youth in the process of rebuilding the state.

Participants included government officials, experts, business leaders, and representatives from international organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), all sharing their expertise and perspectives.

Throughout the day, various sessions covered important topics such as youth engagement in the public sector, the role of education institutions and businesses in supporting state recovery and uniting Ukrainian youth both inside and outside the country.

EU4Youth IV National Coordinator for Ukraine participated in a key discussion on supporting youth through non-governmental organisations. The National Coordinator presented EU4Youth IV initiatives and successes, emphasising the project’s commitment to empowering young people and supporting their active participation in rebuilding the state.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, All-Ukrainian Youth Centre, Kyiv School of Public Administration named after S. Nizhny and the Ukrainian Students’ League with the support of international partners.