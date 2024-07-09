EU4Culture’s online grant proposal writing course for creatives in Eastern Partner countries now open to all

The EU-funded programme EU4Culture has opened its online course on grant proposal writing for artists and cultural professionals from Eastern Partner countries to a wider audience. Now it is now freely available on the Ukrainian cases.media digital platform.

The digital course targets those who are interested in applying for EU funding to implement cultural activities and projects. It consists of a series of English-language educational videos on the topic and features subtitles in Armenian, Azerbaijani, Georgian, Romanian, and Ukrainian.

The course features lectures on the following topics:

● Types of grants and their significance;

● Grant writing skills and techniques for finding national and international project

partners;

● Budget preparation strategies and insights into legal documentation requirements;

● Effective communication with donors;

● Project reporting.

To access the course, you only need to register or log into cases.media.

After completing the online lectures, participants can take an online test and receive a certificate of completion.

Initially, only 302 artists and cultural professionals from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, selected through an open call for proposals, were given access to the course. They also had the opportunity to network with other participants, interact with lecturers and receive advice on their current and future projects.

For more information about the online course and the application process, please, contact the Educational Coordinator of the Czech Centre Kyiv, Kateryna Vandych, or Support team in case of technical issues.

With a budget of €7.85 million, EU4Culture is a four-year project funded by the European

Union to support the culture and creative sector with a special focus on non-capital cities and towns in the Eastern Partnership Countries. The project is implemented by Goethe-Institut (Lead), Czech Centers, Danish Cultural Institute, and Institut Français de Géorgie.

