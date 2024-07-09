Submit Release
EU Ambassador to Moldova visits country’s north to discuss European funding opportunities

Last weekend, a team from the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova presented EU funding opportunities in several localities in the north of Moldova. 

European Union Ambassador Jānis Mažeiks travelled to Briceni, Larga and Ocnita, where he held meetings with mayors, opinion leaders, and local entrepreneurs. 

They discussed the problems faced by local communities and the possibilities of attracting investments from EU funds to solve them.

The EU team also visited the wooden church in Larga, which is a unique architectural monument in the Pruto-Dniester area.

