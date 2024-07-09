Submit Release
EU: Georgia’s EU accession process is stopped for now

Speaking at an event on EU enlargement in Tbilisi today, EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, said that “regrettably, Georgia’s EU accession process is stopped for now”. He added that “this has been decided by EU leaders during the last European Council”.

Herczynski also announced the EU has frozen its support for Georgia from the European Peace Facility – €30 million for 2024, adding that other measures “are being considered if the situation further deteriorates”.

“It is sad to see EU-Georgia relations at such a low point, when they could have been at an all-time high,” Herczynski concluded.

