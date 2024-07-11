Unryo uses AI to monitor Proxmox Virtual Environment

Proxmox Topology Proxmox VE Single Pane of Glass Proxmox Dashboard

This integration ensures that Proxmox users can efficiently manage their environments with live visibility, topology-based RCA and robust analytics.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unryo, a leading observability platform, proudly announces its latest integration with Proxmox, the powerful open-source server solution. This integration elevates the monitoring of Proxmox Virtual Environments (VE) by using data, AI and machine learning to detect issues and provide contextual insights, accelerating issue resolution and maximising service availability.

Key Monitoring Capabilities:

- Topology Mapping: Real-time discovery and mapping of dependencies between Proxmox clusters, nodes, VMs, containers and storage, for precise root-cause analysis.

- Anomaly Detection: Live analysis of Proxmox metrics, with use of an AI assistant to guide users with context.

- Topology-Based Correlation: Automatic RCA, Impact Analysis and SLO tracking to reduce troubleshooting time.

- Real-Time Monitoring: Instant insights into Proxmox VM and container performance.

- Dynamic Dashboards: Customizable dashboards that offer comprehensive views of Proxmox cluster health.

- Intelligent Alarming: Configurable alerts to notify users of critical events and anomalies.

About Unryo

Unryo is a leading observability platform providing end-to-end visibility into complex applications and infrastructure. With a focus on innovation, Unryo delivers powerful analytics and proactive monitoring to help organizations achieve operational excellence. Unryo is a member of the CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation).

For more information about Unryo and its Proxmox Monitoring solution, visit www.unryo.com.