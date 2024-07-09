July 8, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Leads Effort to Protect Parental Rights at the Supreme Court

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Leads Effort to Protect Parental Rights at the Supreme Court

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today led a 16-state coalition in filing an amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to protect parents’ fundamental rights to make decisions about their children’s welfare.

In 2021, a Wisconsin school district implemented guidelines allowing students to change their gender identity at school – including names, pronouns, and use of facilities like locker rooms and bathrooms – without parental notification or consent. A group of concerned parents from the district filed a complaint, arguing that the policy violated their rights. However, both the district court and the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the case, holding that the parents lacked standing to bring federal claims.

The 16-state coalition is now urging the Supreme Court to hear this case and reiterate that parents have the right to be involved in their children's educational and personal development.

“Parents have the right to be involved in major decisions affecting their children's lives. This case presents an opportunity for the U.S. Supreme Court to provide much-needed clarity and reaffirm that government officials cannot override parents’ fundamental rights simply because they believe they know better,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “It is essential that schools work with parents, not against them, to support a child’s wellbeing.”

Attorney General Miyares is joined by the States of Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

Read a copy of the amicus brief here.

