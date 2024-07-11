Clootrack selected by PointClickCare as their Unified CX Analytics Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clootrack, an AI-powered customer experience analytics platform, is pleased to announce that PointClickCare, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful care collaboration and real-time patient insights, has selected them as their unified customer experience platform. Clootrack helps organizations like PointClickCare process vast amounts of unstructured data and conduct real-time analysis to revolutionize its approach to CX analytics. By onboarding Clootrack, PointClickCare hopes to help uncover actionable insights and improve customer experience.
"Today's market landscape is marked by an explosion of customer touchpoints and rapidly evolving expectations,” says Shameel Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer, Clootrack. “We are excited to work with PointClickCare to provide holistic consumer insights, empowering decision-making that stays ahead of trends and exceeds expectations."
PointClickCare identified an opportunity to further optimize its CX analytics system. The aim was to streamline the process of analyzing survey responses, moving beyond the labor-intensive scrutiny required by the existing system to enhance efficiency and sustainability for long-term use. Clootrack’s advanced capabilities allow the company to analyze data from various customer touchpoints, while also providing the capability to assess comment patterns that impact its aggregate scores, revealing evolving trends.
Clootrack offers a robust suite of capabilities, including the aggregation of customer data from first-party and online sources, AI-enhanced noise reduction, patented unsupervised theme detection, high accuracy, and customizable enterprise-level features. Additionally, the platform comes with comprehensive support, enabling organizations to achieve faster and more effective outcomes than with traditional software as a service tool.
"The ability to analyze and identify themes in customer data is pivotal to building a robust Customer Experience measurement program capable of fostering a culture of continuous improvement,” says Jenna Pepers, Customer Experience Research Manager, PointClickCare. “We chose Clootrack to consolidate all of our customer data in one platform and leverage advanced AI algorithms to detect changes proactively, ensuring we elevate the voice of our customers in real-time and ultimately support strategic organizational improvements and data-driven decision making."
By integrating Clootrack, PointClickCare can now efficiently analyze unstructured data from a diverse array of sources, providing comprehensive, actionable insights. With Clootrack’s help, the company can assess customer feedback, identify evolving trends, and make data-driven decisions that drive value, enabling greater efficiency and a deeper understanding of customer experiences.
To learn more about how Clootrack is helping organizations enhance customer experiences, visit www.clootrack.com.
About CLOOTRACK:
Clootrack is an AI-powered customer experience analytics platform designed to help brands understand the "why" behind their customer experiences. The platform excels at processing vast amounts of unstructured data, eliminating noise, and conducting real-time analysis. This results in actionable consumer insights that enable brands to make informed, customer-focused decisions.
By leveraging Clootrack's insights, brands are enhancing customer acquisition strategies, innovating in new product development, and increasing purchase frequency. Additionally, Clootrack helps brands successfully enter new markets, achieve competitive differentiation, refine marketing communications, and reduce customer churn.
With a strong focus on turning data into powerful, actionable insights, Clootrack is empowering brands to elevate their customer experience strategies.
