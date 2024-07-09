Celebrate National Clean Beauty Day July 17th - Enjoy champagne and sample Yuka+Face Products
Yuka+Face is hosting a National Clean Beauty Day celebration on July 17th - 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at SknShack in 2016 Tollgate Blvd, Thompson's Station, TN 37179.
We are excited to partner with Yuka+Face to celebrate National Clean Beauty Day. We hope to introduce more people to the benefits of organic skincare.”THOMPSON'S STATION, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yuka+Face, an all-natural skincare brand, is hosting a National Clean Beauty Day celebration on July 17th from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Skn Shack in 2016 Tollgate Blvd, Thompson's Station, TN 37179. The event is open to the public and will feature product sampling, facials, a meet and greet with Yuka+Face and Skn Shack founders, and champagne for attendees.
— Liz Bruhin, founder of SknShack
National Clean Beauty Day celebrates beauty and skincare products made from natural, organic and sustainably-sourced ingredients that are free from harsh chemicals. As leaders in the clean beauty movement, Yuka+Face and Skn Shack are inviting consumers to discover the benefits of using natural skincare products and learn about the latest innovations in organic beauty.
Yuka+Face was founded in 2023 with the mission to provide high-quality, natural skincare products that nourish the skin and support overall wellness. The brand uses high-quality organic ingredients sustainably and ethically sourced from around the world. Their products are vegan, cruelty-free and made without synthetic fragrances, parabens, phthalates or other toxic chemicals.
Skn Shack was founded by Liz Bruhin in 2024 as a beauty and wellness destination. They offer premium skincare, cosmetics, and beauty services including facials, waxing, massages and more using only the cleanest products. Skn Shack's highly trained estheticians provide personalized recommendations and treatments based on each client's unique needs and skin health goals.
The National Clean Beauty Day event will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn about Yuka+Face and Skn Shack’s natural approach to beauty and skincare. Guests will get to test products, discounts and a chance to win a Yuka+Face giveaway valued at $178. Yuka+Face and Skn Shack hope this event inspires more people to make the switch to clean beauty and experience the life-changing benefits of organic skincare.
For more information about Yuka+Face, Skn Shack and their National Clean Beauty Day celebration, visit yukaface.com or sknshack.com.
National Clean Beauty Day | Yuka+Face & Skn Shack