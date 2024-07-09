Award-Winning Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez Lists Austin, Texas Home for $8.9 Million

“The Bond House,” designed by acclaimed Texas architect O’Neil Ford, is exclusively represented by Dara Allen and Monica Fabbio of @properties lone star Christie’s International Real Estate in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert Rodriguez, the award-winning filmmaker behind the hit movies Sin City, Spy Kids and From Dusk Till Dawn, has listed his waterfront Austin, Texas home for $8,900,000. Set on the shores of Lake Travis, the home is exclusively represented by Dara Allen and Monica Fabbio of @properties lone star Christie’s International Real Estate.

Designed by acclaimed architect O’Neil Ford – considered the grandfather of Texas modernism – the 5,100-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bathroom home known as The Bond House is a testament to Ford’s architectural innovation and Rodriguez’s creative vision.

Built in 1962, The Bond House – named by Rodriguez for its aesthetic, reminiscent of 1960s James Bond films – offers a seamless blend of mid-century design and modern luxury. Much like Ford's celebrated designs at Trinity University in his hometown of San Antonio, this residence was carefully built to link to its surroundings, with the use of glass, wood and brick.

The gated lakeside property includes a solarium pool, ensuite bathrooms in all bedrooms and a great room with pitched ceilings. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer stunning views of Lake Travis from every room in the house. Outside, the home is surrounded by resort-style landscaping, including a tranquil courtyard with a waterfall, while a walking trail on the property offers views of the lake and surrounding Hill Country. The home has 200 feet of lake frontage and includes a two-level dock.

“This is a rare chance to own an original home from O’Neil Ford, an icon of Texas mid-century architecture, in a beautiful, secluded setting on the shores of Lake Travis,” said Allen. “Monica and I are honored to help usher this special home into its new chapter.”

For the past six years, The Bond House served as both an inspirational setting where Rodriguez wrote and created many of his movies and a hidden retreat where he would unwind after busy filming schedules. "Driving only 15 miles from my studio to the house, I'd start my weekend feeling like I was instantly on vacation in another country," he recalls. “I'd go right through the great room, with its pitched ceilings, to the shaded and enclosed pool area, feeling that amazing lake breeze and watching the sunset. The whole vibe and setting make you feel like you’re James Bond of the Connery era.”



Twenty miles northwest of downtown Austin, Lake Travis is a highlight of the Texas Highland Lakes, a chain of freshwater reservoirs in central Texas. A 60-mile-long reservoir with 271 miles of shoreline and clear blue water, Lake Travis attracts water enthusiasts from around the region. The area is home to some of metro Austin’s most luxurious, secluded neighborhoods, but is just a short drive from the vibrant culture and attractions of downtown.

Rodriguez is a film director, screenwriter, producer, cinematographer, editor and composer of El Mariachi, Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, The Faculty, the Spy Kids franchise, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Sin City, Grindhouse, Machete, and Alita: Battle Angel. He recently directed episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. His 2020 film We Can Be Heroes is Netflix’s 6th most popular film of all time.

O’Neil Ford was a leading architect of the American southwest in the mid-20th century, with designs that merged the modernism of Europe with the indigenous qualities of early Texas architecture. In 1974, President Lyndon B. Johnson declared Ford a National Historic Landmark for his contributions to American architecture, and he is still the only person to have ever received such a designation. His works can be found throughout Texas, most prominently on display at the University of Dallas and Trinity University.

