Sing Out Loud Festival Returns to Florida’s Historic Coast September 13-29

St. Augustine’s “Month of Music” features an array of performances throughout the city and Ponte Vedra

St. Augustine, FL, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2016, the Sing Out Loud Festival has showcased over 1,400 local, regional, and national musicians from multiple genres. It is a multi-week celebration of live entertainment in venues across the Nation’s Oldest City. It includes ticketed concerts, free local artist showcases, artist development workshops, specialty programming, and more.

Free shows and community events are the centerpiece of the Sing Out Loud Festival, and the festival has recently announced the addition of two free headliner showcases. Pokey LaFarge performs at the Colonial Oak Music Park on Friday, September 13. The Watson Twins perform at Spinster Abbott’s on Saturday, September 14.

Trampled by Turtles and special guests, Crowe Boys will perform on Thursday, September 19, at The Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. A portion of ticket sales will benefit The Sea Turtle Hospital at Whitney Laboratory.

The Live Wildly Showcase marquee event is September 21-22 at Francis Field in downtown St. Augustine. Friday features headliner Eric Church, Ryan Bingham with the Texas Gentlemen, JJ Grey & Mofro, Ole 60, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Breeders, and Tré Burt. Saturday’s lineup includes headliner Noah Kahan, Norah Jones, Marcus King, Sierra Ferrell, Kevin Morby, and Nat & Alex Wolff.

The St. Augustine Songwriters Festival offers intimate performances where music lovers can see the creative process behind the tunes. Beginning Friday, September 27-29, performers include:

Emmet Stevens Jr • Paul Orevovec • Blue Foley • Russell Sutton • Taylor Austin Dye • Danny Myrick • Chad Warrix • David Tolliver • HAYS • Davis Cook • Davis Loose • Brett Sheroky • Jenny Tolman • Murphy Elmore • Justin Morgan • McCoy Moore • Dave Pahanish • Matt Warren • Brian Davis • Gretchen Peters • Will Kimbrough • Dylan Altman • Justin Wilson • Steven Dale Jones • Mark Irwin • Matt Dragstrem • Mick Fury • Cliff Cody • Jesse Rice • Oland Tucker • Dave Brainard • Aris Smith • Reece • Terri Jo Box • AJ Kross • H2H • Liz Rose • Phil Barton • Brett James • Rivers Rutherford • Freakshow – Late Night

The St. Augustine Record Fair also returns to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on September 15. Melomaniacs and collectors can browse limited-edition vinyl, cassettes, CDs, memorabilia, and more at this free event, featuring food trucks and music by DJ Papi Disco.

St. Augustine’s Month of Music is a short drive or flight away. Use the helpful trip planner to find flights, lodging, and more activities, and get in the groove with curated Spotify channels featuring local performers.

