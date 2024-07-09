Minister Blade Nzimande’s itinerary for the week 9-11 Jul

Minister Nzimande’s itinerary for the week (9-11 July), Cape Town

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande, supported by the new Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Nomalungelo Gina, will engage in a series of official engagements in Cape Town, from 10 – 11 July.

1. Wednesday, 10 July, NCOP Building, Room S35, Parliament

Time: 12h00.

Minister Nzimande will deliver remarks at the first sitting of the Portfolio Committee of Science, Technology, and Innovation, following the May general elections.

As a precursor to the Department’s Budget Vote Debate, the Minister will present the Department’s 2024/25 Annual Performance Plan, using the opportunity to reaffirm the mandate of the Department, its priorities and plans in line with the Strategic Plan for the period 2020/25.

2. Thursday, 11 July, Room S12A, Parliament.

Time: 10:00-12:00

Minister Nzimande will deliver the Department’s Budget Vote Speech for the 2024/25 financial year. The Minister will reflect on some of the achievements of the 6th administration, outline the Department’s priorities for the new financial year and detail interventions to support government’s efforts to fight poverty, unemployment, and inequality, while building an ethical and capable state.

The Minister will also outline how the Department will support economic growth and secure South Africa's status as Africa's science leader on the global stage.



3.Thursday, 11 July, 18:00 – 21:30, Cape Town ICC, Ballroom West.

Minister Nzimande will deliver the keynote address at the National Science and Technology Forum-South32 Awards.

The NSTF Awards recognise South Africa’s excellence in science, technology and innovation and this year’s awards will have a special focus on 4IR related interventions in South Africa.

Another important component of this year’s NSTF awards is the recognition of a group of special young people who excelled in physical science and mathematics in the National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) examinations of 2023, under the NSTF’s Brilliants Programme.



For more information, please contact: Veli Mbele at 064 615 0644 or Veronica Mohapeloa at 083 400 5750