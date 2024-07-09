Gender Equality hosts Stakeholder Accountability Engagement on Disaster Management, 11 Jul

CGE’s KwaZulu-Natal office to host Stakeholder Accountability Engagement on Disaster Management in the Province

The province of KwaZulu-Natal has experienced floods that have claimed more than 400 lives, displaced families and damaged infrastructure in recent years. The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) conducted oversight visits to affected communities to observe and monitor disaster response and distribution of relief services and assess how people’s gender rights were impacted.

Some of the concerns during the observations by the Commissions were issues of sexual reproductive health rights taking a back seat due to health facilities being affected by the floods, lack of privacy because all genders were housed in one emergency shelter, poor provision of sanitary pads, allegations of rape due to poor security in the shelters provided, etc

Due to these concerns, the CGE in the KwaZulu-Natal Province will host a stakeholder accountability engagement with representatives of the provincial and local governments for them to account on progress made in relief programmes and disaster management. The engagement will enable stakeholders to develop a plan for continuous monitoring, reporting and sharing of information and knowledge on climate change and disaster management, amongst other objectives.

Date: 11 July 2024

Time: 10H00-15h00

Venue: KZN – Durban Central

RSVP: Zanele@cge.org.za

Contact Person: Javu Baloyi (Spokesperson)

Email: Javu@cge.org.za

Cell: 083 579 3306