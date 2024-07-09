JobSnap and Honey Do Men Partner to Boost Service Provider Earnings and Cut Costs for Homeowners
JobSnap partners with Honey Do Men to revolutionize the home services market by addressing common challenges and maximizing earnings while minimizing costs.
We're excited to offer a solution that benefits both service providers and homeowners, fostering a thriving, connected community.”RIDGEFIELD, CT, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JobSnap, an innovative mobile platform transforming small businesses and the gig economy, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Honey Do Men, a top-rated comprehensive home improvement service provider. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the home services market by addressing the common challenges faced by service providers and homeowners, such as high lead generation costs, inefficiencies in job matching, and lack of transparency, ultimately maximizing earnings for providers and minimizing costs for homeowners.
— James Albis, Founder and CEO of JobSnap
By leveraging JobSnap's 'Snap and Post' feature and Honey Do Men's extensive experience and reputation in home improvement, known for its comprehensive exterior and interior remodeling, repair, and maintenance solutions, this partnership seeks to create a more efficient, cost-effective, and transparent marketplace that benefits both service providers and homeowners alike.
Leaders from both companies expressed their excitement about the partnership:
James Albis, Founder and CEO of JobSnap, stated: "JobSnap is set to transform the gig work landscape. Our platform addresses the major pain points in the home services market, particularly the excessive costs and lack of transparency that burden service providers. We're excited to offer a solution that benefits both service providers and homeowners, fostering a thriving, connected community."
Maks Stone, Chief Business Officer of Honey Do Men, added: "We at Honey Do Men are enthusiastic about our collaboration with JobSnap, as it empowers potential customers to connect with us after discovering our services, especially when they are in search of local expert remodel or repair solutions. This partnership yields mutual benefits for everyone involved."
With the number of service providers and the gig economy continuing to grow, it is essential to provide them with the best tools for successfully turning part-time gigs into full-time business opportunities. This partnership is especially beneficial for service providers looking to expand their reach and improve their operational efficiency, as well as for homeowners seeking reliable and cost-effective home improvement solutions. By combining JobSnap's innovative platform with Honey Do Men's trusted services, this collaboration aims to set a new standard in the home services market, ensuring that both providers and clients experience enhanced transparency, reduced costs, and greater convenience.
For more information about JobSnap and its services, visit www.hellojobsnap.com.
For more information about Honey Do Men and its services, visit www.honeydomen.com.
JobSnap is now available for download on the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store.
About JobSnap: JobSnap is an innovative mobile platform transforming the gig economy by revolutionizing how gig workers, contractors, and homeowners connect. With its unique 'Snap and Post' feature and elimination of high costs and inefficiencies of traditional lead generation and marketing, it streamlines the process for both service providers and homeowners. This disruptive approach fosters community growth, supports small businesses, and provides a transparent, efficient, and cost-effective way to connect, negotiate, and transact in the gig economy. By redefining the dynamics of service provision and procurement, JobSnap makes it easier, more accessible, and more equitable for all involved.
About Honey Do Men: Honey Do Men is a top-rated service provider offering comprehensive exterior and interior remodeling, repair, and maintenance solutions to both residential and commercial customers. Fully licensed, insured, and bonded, Honey Do Men serves Westchester and Putnam Counties in New York as well as Fairfield County in Connecticut. With over 20 years of experience, Honey Do Men has grown from humble beginnings to a well-established, award-winning company known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.
For media inquiries, please contact:
JobSnap
Email: press@hellojobsnap.com
Phone: 508-577-1246
Honey Do Men
Email: joe@honeydomen.com
Phone: 914-837-0411
Press Contact
JobSnap
+1 508-577-1246
