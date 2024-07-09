Cafe Spice Embraces Sustainable Packaging
The transition will allow for better recyclability and less wasteUSA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cafe Spice, the growing food manufacturer providing ready-to-eat Indian meals, in food service and branded retail, with additional set-up for the private label and co-manufacturing category, continues to enhance its operation, this time, by improving its sustainability efforts through transitioning its retail packaging to translucent, #5 polypropylene plastic trays. This modification has already begun to roll out and will continue gradually over the next several weeks.
As the benefit of environmentally friendly resources surges, Cafe Spice acknowledges the implication of supporting the effort to limit the material that ends up in landfills. The preceding packaging used for Cafe Spice’s retail combo meals, which is a black tray, is recyclable, however, it’s been argued that sorting machines used at recycling plants aren’t able to easily pick up the black pigment, resulting in unsorted plastic that goes to waste.
“We are excited to focus on sourcing materials and implementing procedures that will allow us to move towards a more ecological production,” said Sameer Malhotra, CEO and Co-founder of Cafe Spice. “As a function of our core values, responsible consumption and production is a business practice we are committed to and look forward to continuing.”
Translucent, #5 polypropylene plastic trays are produced, utilizing less plastic, reducing scrap, and lowering the carbon footprint. Still microwaveable, the new trays will not alter preparation, nor will the quality be disturbed. Therefore, the same great taste will remain. The transformed presence on the shelves will bring a fresh impression to retailers nationwide. Consumers have prioritized their preferences to align themselves with more environmentally-friendly products and brands. This update reinforces Cafe Spice’s ability to lead with purpose.
Not only will packaging changes in their retail format be updated, but in keeping with sustainability goals, look for similar modifications in their food service bundling to see a transformation shortly.
About Cafe Spice
Pioneering restaurateur Sushil Malhotra and his entrepreneurial son Sameer Malhotra had a vision: Let the bold flavors and tempting aromas of global cuisine inspire authentic, ready-to-heat-and-eat food that is accessible. This commitment to delicious meals is the essence of Cafe Spice, whose story spans decades from the Malhotras' native India to New York City. Culinary Ambassador, Chef Hari Nayak, an integral part of the Cafe Spice team has an adventurous cooking style, inspiring uniquely distinct meals. Their heat-and-eat delicacies set the standard by blending homage to a rich culinary history with new, modern tastes featuring the highest-quality ingredients. Every bite is satisfying, featuring gluten-free, plant-based, and vegetarian options. Meals are easily obtainable across the country because no matter where you are, there's always room for a little adventure. For more information on Cafe Spice and their full line of ethnic cuisines, visit www.cafespice.com
