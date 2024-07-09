Renewable Chemicals Market SWOT Analysis by Leading Key Players: BASF, Amyris, Cargill, Genomatica
The Renewable Chemicals market size is estimated to reach by USD 271.6 Billion at a CAGR of 13.6% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 132.1 Billion.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Renewable Chemicals market to witness a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Renewable Chemicals Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Renewable Chemicals market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Renewable Chemicals market. The Renewable Chemicals market size is estimated to reach by USD 271.6 Billion at a CAGR of 13.6% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023. The Current market value is pegged at USD 132.1 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Amyris, Inc. (United States), Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States), BASF SE (Germany), BioAmber (Canada), Braskem S.A. (Brazil), Cargill, Incorporated (United States), Corbion N.V. (Netherlands), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (United States), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Genomatica, Inc (United States). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are Gevo, Inc. (United States), Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Trillium Renewable Chemicals (United States), Vizag Chemical (India)
Definition:
The renewable chemicals market encompasses chemicals derived from renewable sources such as agricultural feedstock, biomass, microorganisms, and algae, rather than from fossil fuels. These chemicals include bio-based alcohols, biopolymers, organic acids, and other bio-based products. They are used in various industries, including agriculture, textiles, packaging, automotive, and pharmaceuticals.
Market Trends:
• Increasing demand for bio-based polymers and plastics as alternatives to conventional petrochemical-based products.
• Development of advanced biotechnological processes for the efficient production of renewable chemicals.
• Emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly production processes.
• Integration of renewable chemicals in circular economy models to enhance resource efficiency and waste reduction.
Market Drivers:
• Stringent regulations promoting the use of renewable and sustainable chemicals over petrochemical-based products.
• Increasing corporate commitments to sustainability and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
• Advances in biotechnology and process engineering enhancing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of production.
Market Opportunities:
• Increasing awareness and regulatory support for reducing carbon footprints and environmental impact.
• Availability of subsidies, tax benefits, and funding for renewable chemical projects.
• Opportunities to expand into new markets and applications, particularly in emerging economies.
• Utilization of diverse feedstocks, including agricultural waste and non-food biomass, for renewable chemical production.
Market Challenges:
• Higher production costs compared to conventional chemicals due to technology and feedstock expenses.
• Resistance from industries accustomed to traditional chemicals and processes.
• Technical challenges related to the development and optimization of production processes.
Market Restraints:
• The economic competitiveness of renewable chemicals compared to their petrochemical counterparts.
• Need for new infrastructure and facilities to support renewable chemical production.
• Complex regulatory approval processes for new bio-based products.
• Intellectual property and patent issues related to new technologies and processes.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Renewable Chemicals market segments by Types: Alcohols, Organic Acids, Ketones, Platform Chemicals, Biopolymers, Others
Detailed analysis of Renewable Chemicals market segments by Applications: Agriculture, Textiles, Environment, Transportation, Food safety, Health & Hygiene, Other
Major Key Players of the Market: Amyris, Inc. (United States), Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States), BASF SE (Germany), BioAmber (Canada), Braskem S.A. (Brazil), Cargill, Incorporated (United States), Corbion N.V. (Netherlands), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (United States), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Genomatica, Inc (United States). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are Gevo, Inc. (United States), Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Trillium Renewable Chemicals (United States), Vizag Chemical (India)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Global Renewable Chemicals Market Breakdown by Application (Agriculture, Textiles, Environment, Transportation, Food safety, Health & Hygiene, Other) by Product Type (Alcohols, Organic Acids, Ketones, Platform Chemicals, Biopolymers, Others) by Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
