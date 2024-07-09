Submit Release
CDFL Architects + Engineers Continues to Lead in Design Excellence with New Talent

The architecture and engineering landscape is continually evolving. We take pride in identifying individuals who not only excel in best practices but also demonstrate adaptability to evolving trends.”
— Newell Watkins, CDFL Architects + Engineers President

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDFL Architects + Engineers, a distinguished multi- disciplinary architecture and engineering firm renowned for its innovative nationwide projects, continues its commitment to cutting-edge design with the addition of new talent to its Jackson, Mississippi, and Birmingham, Alabama offices. With a legacy spanning over 63 years, CDFL Architects + Engineers has made significant contributions across healthcare, sports, federal, corporate, and education sectors. The firm’s ongoing success is driven by its ability to attract exceptional talent that embodies its mission of delivering thoughtful, unique design solutions while aligning closely with client visions.

Recently, CDFL Architects + Engineers welcomed twelve new members to its team.

Jackson Office
• Andrew Campbell, Electrical Engineer
• John Loftiss and Mike Cain, Electrical Designer
• Andrew Glaze, Mechanical Designer
• Cassidy Turbville and Chelsea Sisson, Interior Designer
• Holly Gomez and Nathaniel Roesener, Architectural Designer

Birmingham Office
• Samantha King, Architect
• Paul Kelsey and Tyler Pipkins, Architectural Designer • Steve Kinney, Quality Control Architect

“We are excited about the contributions our new team members have already made,” added Newell. “Their talents have already positively impacted our projects, and we have high expectations for their future achievements.”

For more information about CDFL Architects + Engineers, please visit cdfl.com and connect on social media: Facebook, Instagram and X: @cdflplus, @cdflsports

About CDFL Architects + Engineers:
CDFL Architects + Engineers PA is a multi-disciplinary architecture and engineering firm offering architecture, engineering, landscape architecture, interior design, master planning, strategic planning, and graphic design services. Our firm operates from offices in Jackson, Mississippi, and Birmingham, Alabama. For 63 years, we have been dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of our clients. Our seasoned team of professionals has successfully delivered a wide array of projects, ranging from new construction to renovations, across specialized environments such as corporate, healthcare, sports, federal, civic, and educational facilities. From conceptual design through construction administration to project completion, we stand by our clients every step of the way, ensuring excellence and satisfaction.

