ElectroNeek Joins the Pax8 Marketplace to drive automation for partners and their customers

DENVER, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced that ElectroNeek, a groundbreaking automation technology provider, has joined the Pax8 Marketplace. With ElectroNeek's innovative platform, Pax8 partners can access powerful automation tools to transform their business processes, driving efficiency for themselves and their customers.

"We are excited to partner with ElectroNeek, a visionary in automation technology," said Ryan Burton, Vice President of Marketplace Vendor Strategy at Pax8. "This collaboration expands the range of solutions available on our marketplace, empowering partners to automate their own business processes and deliver unparalleled automation capabilities to their clients."

ElectroNeek's platform enables managed service providers (MSPs) to streamline internal processes, automate workflows and repetitive tasks, and offer automation services to clients with ease. By integrating ElectroNeek's user-friendly and cost-effective robotic process automation (RPA) tools with the Pax8 Marketplace, MSPs can deliver enhanced value and drive digital transformation for their clients.

"Our software is designed to automate any process across various systems, from desktop to browser-based applications," said Dmitry Karpov, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of ElectroNeek. "We bring expertise in automation technology to enable MSPs to unlock new revenue streams and deliver efficient automation solutions to their clients, enabling them to build a digital workforce in turn.”

The partnership between ElectroNeek and Pax8 presents a comprehensive solution for MSPs seeking to enhance operational efficiency, drive revenue growth, and adapt to the changing digital landscape.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 35,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

About ElectroNeek

ElectroNeek transforms enterprise business process management by integrating AI bots with employee workflows, automating routines, and helping humans focus on more creative and strategic tasks. Since its start in 2019, it enabled hundreds of enterprises and service providers to automate millions of work hours and reached clients in 50+ countries globally.

