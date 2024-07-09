Voyatek is now Element451’s Strategic Partner for Admissions Application Fraud Detection

COLUMBIA, Md., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leveraging its Admissions Fraud Firewall solution, Voyatek—a leading technology company that specializes in outcome-driven solutions for the government and higher education— is now Element451’s strategic partner for admissions application fraud detection.



Admissions application fraud is a serious challenge for higher education, and colleges need the most effective tools to dramatically reduce the effort of identifying and mitigating fraud. Element451’s industry leading AI-first CRM and student engagement platform together with Voyatek’s best-in-class AI powered fraud detection will lower the risk and disruption caused by constantly evolving fraud schemes.

Voyatek’s Admissions Fraud Firewall is an adaptive-AI, cloud-based solution that proactively assesses student applications. Using an array of data from public and private data sources, the solution automates fraud evaluation to focus verification efforts on a more targeted pool of applications. This approach minimizes the threat, streamlines admissions processes, and frees up staff to spend more time serving real students and applicants.

Key to this partnership, Voyatek will leverage Element451’s two-way API integration to provide real-time fraud evaluation at the point of application entry and immediately update the fraud probability and application status to prevent creation of false applications, identities, accounts, or registrations that take away resources from legitimate applicants.

In addition, the Admissions Fraud Firewall solution includes dashboards and detailed analytics to track and analyze trends in cases, identify ambiguous cases for verification, and clearly describe the output of the AI models. This transparent approach to AI helps drive verification and mitigation actions to further improve outcomes.

Valuable insights uncovered by the Admission Fraud Firewall have helped clients like Pima Community College reduce their manual review by 80% and transform their ability to combat fraudulent activity. They have implemented robust measures to gain control over the management and monitoring of suspicious applications.

About Voyatek

Voyatek, formerly GCOM Software and OnCore Consulting, delivers outcome-driven technology solutions to public sector agencies and higher education institutions nationwide. With a focus on helping our higher education clients develop a clear line-of-sight between their strategic goals and day-to-day operations, Voyatek designs and builds customized analytics platforms to support data visualization, forecasting, and data informed decision making.

About Element451

Element451 is an AI-first student engagement platform designed to revolutionize how higher education institutions modernize their admissions and engagement efforts. With a powerful suite of intuitive tools, Element451 enables schools to create personalized, data-driven experiences that attract, engage, and retain students while boosting staff productivity.

Contact

Kendall Adams on behalf of Voyatek

kadams@req.co