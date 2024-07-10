First MLS eKey Reciprocity Across Georgia and Tennessee Gains National Recognition
The nation's fourth-largest MLS received national attention for its expanding eKey reciprocity program - removing barriers for licensed agents to show homes.
Granting reciprocal access removes entry barriers for licensed agents. It eliminates the liability and security concerns of hiding a key or providing a code to a combination lockbox.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Multiple Listing Service (First MLS), the fourth largest multiple listing service in the United States, received national focus on expanding its lockbox reciprocity program. This program connects like-minded organizations, enhancing access and cooperation among real estate professionals to benefit consumers.
— Suzanne Beers, CEO Mid Georgia MLS
Supra is a digital solutions leader in the real estate industry, serving more than 1 million agents with its access management solutions and electronic lockbox technology. They recently unveiled a case study that showcased the groundbreaking solution with real estate agents needing access to show homes in different geographic areas.
As a prominent multiple listing service based in Atlanta, Georgia, First MLS has faced challenges as members need to collaborate across different markets to serve their clients better.
To address these challenges, First MLS worked with other crucial MLSs and Realtor organizations in the region, including Carpet Capital/Dalton MLS, Central Georgia MLS, Mid Georgia MLS, Milledgeville MLS, Dublin Board of Realtors, West Metro Board of Realtors, and Greater Chattanooga Realtors to develop lockbox reciprocity agreements.
FMLS concurrently worked with Supra for its access management solutions and lockbox technology, forming a new path forward with auto eKey reciprocity. This new feature allows vetted and verified agents to research, view, and schedule showings for listings in other territories that also utilize this feature. When a client is ready to view a property, the agent can access the home using their Supra digital key and Supra’s electronic lockbox. This revolutionary feature streamlines the search and scheduling process, which previously could have taken hours of additional research and phone calls.
Since implementing Supra’s Auto Cooperation feature in mid-2022, First MLS has seen transformative results. Within the first 12 months, First MLS agents accessed and showed over 1,700 additional listings outside their territory, representing a 23 percent increase and significantly expanding their reach.
By increasing the reach of information and access, First MLS offers clients a broader spectrum of options, enhancing their ability to find the perfect property.
Sarah Stovall, an Atlanta broker with First MLS, shared her positive experience with Supra’s Auto Cooperation feature. She accessed a property in Macon, Georgia, for a client, gathered all the listing information, and showed the property using her Supra key, which ultimately led to her client purchasing the property.
Suzanne Beers, CEO of Mid Georgia MLS, praised the initiative, stating, “Granting access through Supra’s Auto Cooperation feature removes entry barriers for licensed agents across multiple MLSs in the state and eliminates the liability and security concerns with hiding a key or providing a code to a combination lockbox. This ensures the listing agent receives accurate data on who has entered the property.”
Jeremy Crawford, CEO of First MLS, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating, “The real estate market is evolving and calling for more collaboration among agents offers a much more seamless business model for agents, brokers, as well as their buyers and sellers. It breaks down the barriers agents face when accessing a home outside their market, saving agents time and simplifying getting their clients into a potential listing that meets their needs. The result is maximum exposure for listings, increasing the number of viewings for buyers and sellers.”
Lockbox reciprocity is just one of the ways Crawford is forging FMLS forward. FMLS has also expanded its data share agreements with many of the country's top MLSs, creating greater exposure and additional revenue opportunities for its brokers and agents.
