Globavend Holdings Gearing Up Last Mile Delivery Capability in New Zealand

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globavend Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: GVH) (the “Company” or “Globavend”), an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, today announced the inclusion of New Zealand Post (NZ Post) as one of its last-mile delivery suppliers in New Zealand.



NZ Post, a state-owned enterprise with the New Zealand Government as its sole shareholder, has a long-standing history of providing postal services across New Zealand. In May 2024, NZ Post commenced its first trial shipment for Globavend, marking the beginning of their collaboration in last-mile delivery services in New Zealand.

Wai Yiu Yau, CEO of Globavend, commented, “We are delighted to welcome NZ Post as one of our last-mile delivery suppliers in New Zealand. NZ Post's extensive experience and established reputation in postal and delivery services make them an ideal partner. We have seen a significant increase in demand for our logistics solutions in New Zealand, and with the addition of NZ Post, we believe our last-mile delivery capabilities will be significantly enhanced.”

Globavend and NZ Post has integrated their respective shipment management systems to provide parcel tracking. From there, Globavend ensures tracked delivery to customers in Australia and New Zealand.

This partnership ultimately aims to streamline and enhance the efficiency of last-mile delivery services, ensuring that customers in Australia and New Zealand receive reliable and timely delivery of their parcels.

About Globavend Holdings Limited

Globavend Holdings Limited, an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, offers end-to-end logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company primarily serves enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, Globavend delivers integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand. It provides customers with a comprehensive solution, encompassing pre-carriage parcel drop-off, parcel consolidation, air-freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and final delivery.

