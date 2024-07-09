99active Launches UK Platform for Unique Activities That’s Like a Mischievous Matchmaker for Exploration and Joy

99active kids painting class offered by a local Sunday hiking tour offered by a local 99active Logo

99active launched its activity marketplace in the UK today. The actStore provides a place for providers to connect with people looking to learn, share, explore.

Kathleen Bartho, founder of 99active, states, "99active transforms adulthood into a phase filled with continuous exploration, wonder, and the pure delight of living in the moment."” — Kathleen Bartho

UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 99active started as an activity marketplace in Germany in 2021. Over the years, it’s become clear that too many people are wasting their time doing nothing outside of work.

People need “escapes,” and there aren’t enough accessible activities in their local area. So they end up sitting on the sofa mindlessly flicking through TV channels every evening.

99active closes this gap by connecting skilled activity providers with the local community to offer experiences that return to simplicity, tapping into the essence of ‘now’—free from unnecessary complexities.

This UK launch opens opportunities for new geographic areas to get involved in the experiences revolution.

This isn’t just another activity platform. 99active is a place that encourages and promotes deeper emotional connections with the activities we engage in by advocating:

● Living in the Present

● Intuitive Learning

● The Body as a Teacher

● Courage and Comfort

● Fearless Living

● Nature, Family, Friends

● Fulfilment and Wonders

Kathleen Bartho, founder of 99active, states, "By embracing timeless knowledge and rediscovering the joy of nostalgic childhood living, 99active transforms adulthood into a phase filled with continuous exploration, wonder, and the pure delight of living in the moment, all while fostering connections within local communities."

New and seasoned activity providers in the UK are invited to join the 99active platform for free. Publishing their activity offers on the actStore is also free of charge. A 10 percent fee applies only when tickets are sold. Now is the perfect time to join the 99active community and grow your activity business.