THE EUROPEAN MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES AWARD WINNERS 2024

The European

The European Magazine has announced the recipients of their 2024 awards who have won titles up to this point in the year.

LONDON, UK, July 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Magazine has continued to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy in a variety of sectors, such as Energy, Technology, Banking and Finance, regional development in Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe.10X Consulting & Life AlignmentorBest Management Consultant & Growth Strategy CEO of the Year (Dr Wasit Prombutr) ThailandBest Management Development & Corporate Consultancy ThailandABA Invest in AustriaBest Investment Promotion Agency AustriaOutstanding Support to Trade and Entrepreneur Growth Development AustriaABMBest Sustainable Banking Leadership MexicoOutstanding Contribution to Good Bank GovernanceAbsa Bank MozambiqueBanking CEO of the Year (Mr Pedro Carvalho) MozambiqueBest Corporate & Investment Bank MozambiqueBest Corporate Governance Bank MozambiqueMost Innovative Digital Transformation Bank MozambiqueAdvantage Health Africa (aha!)Best African HealthTech Solutions LeadershipMost Sustainable Healthcare Brand & Medical Distributor Nigeria/AfricaAETOSMost Innovative Cybersecurity Consultancy SingaporeAfore SuraPension Fund Management Company of the YearAfrican Capital Alliance (ACA)Best Responsible Alternative Investment Team West AfricaLeading Pan-African Sustainable Investment ManagerBest Asset Manager - Sustainable Investing NigeriaAIA AustraliaBest Insurance Group Leadership AustraliaMost Sustainable Health Insurance Brand AustraliaBest Insurance Company for Corporate Responsibility AustraliaAjman BankEmerging Bank in ESG Banking UAEAkurateco Payment HubLeading FinTech Payment Gateway Open Banking System EuropeMost Innovative Digital Infrastructure Platform NetherlandsBest Fintech Cross-Border Payments Ecosystem EuropeAlliance to End Plastic WasteBest CEO in the Environmental Service/Sustainability Champion (Mr Jacob Duer) EuropeBest Plastic Waste Management & Environmental Solutions PartnerAltaMost Innovative Digital Platform for Securities Trading Southeast AsiaLeading Alternative Asset Exchange Southeast AsiaAndreotti Impianti S.p.A.Innovative Business Leadership of the Year in the Manufacturing Industry EuropeBest Engineering, Design & Manufacturing Plants for Edible Oils & Oleochemicals ItalyOutstanding Contribution to Sustainable Industrial Manufacturing ItalyAPIEX MocambiqueBest Export & Investment Promotion Agency MozambiqueASYAD GroupBest Integrated Transportation & Logistics LeadershipMost Innovative End-To-End Service ESG Supply Chain Solutions MENAOutstanding Contribution to Sustainable Logistics Hub MENAAtlas Renewable EnergyBest ESG Power & Efficient Energy Producer LATAMBest Energy Project Finance Advisory Leadership LATAMBest Clean Sustainable Energy Community Solutions LATAMOutstanding Contribution to Energy Transition Iberian–AmericaAXA IM SelectBest Specialist in Multi-Manager Investment Solutions EuropeBanco de ChileInnovative Digital Bank of the Year ChileBank of the Year ChileBest Bank for Financial Inclusion ChileBest Bank for Sustainable Futures ChileBanco FinantiaBest Private Banking Brand PortugalBest Corporate & Investment Bank PortugalBank IslamLeading Islamic Banking Brand MalaysiaForeign Exchange Banking Provider MalaysiaBest Corporate Governance Bank MalaysiaBest Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider MalaysiaBank MuamalatBest Islamic Banking Brand MalaysiaBest Sharia-Compliant Banking Solutions MalaysiaMost ESG Responsible Banking Service MalaysiaBest Digital Innovation in Islamic Banking MalaysiaBanque MisrBest Banking Brand MENATreasury Management Bank MENALiquidity Management Provider MENABest Bank for Cash Management EgyptForeign Exchange Banking Provider MENABanorteBest Financial CEOMost ESG Responsible Banking Service (Mr Jose Marcos Ramirez Miguel) MexicoLeading Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider MexicoMost Innovative Digital Transformation Bank MexicoBeepoBest BPO Outsourcing Specialists & Staffing Services Provider AustraliaBolero CapitalBest Independent Financial Advisory Firm LuxembourgBorea Asset Management ASBest ESG Equities Investment Solutions NordicBoursa KuwaitBest Sustainable Corporate GovernanceBest ESG Development StrategyCalculo CapitalBest Use of AI Commodity Strategy NoridcCencosud S.A.Best Sustainable Home Improvement Retailer Latin AmericaBest Customer Experience Retail Brand South AmericaBest ESG Responsible Retailer Latin AmericaCIMB Bank PHBest Banking CEO "Vijay Manoharan" PhilippinesLeading Innovative Digital Bank of the Year PhilippinesCloud Managed NetworksBest Cloud Solutions & Migration Specialists North AmericaCloud Development Innovators of the Year North AmericaCMBlu Energy AGBest Renewable & Clean Energy Transformation Leader GermanyBest Contribution to Energy Storage Solutions GermanyCodebase TechnologiesBest Digital Banking Technology Innovator MENAMost Innovative Fintech & BRM Software SolutionsCoinsPaidBest Crypto & Blockchain Innovators EuropeBest Multiple Innovative Crypto Solution's Provider EuropeSafest Crypto Wallet Provider EuropeComercio PartnersBest Value Real Estate Investment Strategy West AfricaBest Corporate Finance Advisory Team NigeriaBest Online Financial Trading Services NigeriaCOSUMAR GroupBest CEO in the Sustainable Food Industry (Mr Hassan Mournir) MoroccoLeading Food Exporter MoroccoMost Sustainable Food Packaging Manufacturing MoroccoCS Global PartnersBest Global Investor Common Citizenship & Residence Programme LeadershipDeeMoneyBest CEO in the Mobile Payments Industry & FinTech Entrepreneur (Mr Aswin Phlaphongphanich) ThailandLeading FinTech Company ThailandBest Fintech Specialist Cross-Border Payments Ecosystem ASEANDeepLBest Visionary CEO in Machine Learning & Translation (Mr Jaroslaw Jarek Kutylowski) EuropeBest Use of AI in Natural Language Processing (NLP) & Translation EuropeDEUNALeading Digital Wallet EcuadorBest Digital Payment Solutions Brand South AmericaDoo PrimeLeading CFD Trading Platform APACNo.1 CFD Broker AsiaMost Innovative Financial Markets Brokerage AsiaBest Partnership Program LATAMMost Safe and Reliable Trading PlatformDPDBest CEO in the Sustainable Transport & Logistics Industry (Miss Elaine Kerr) UKBest Integrated Logistics and Parcel Transportation Company UKEccelsa AviationBest CEO in the Aviation Industry (Silvio Pippobello) ItalyBest Private Aviation Terminal Operator EuropeBest FBO Brand EuropeEcoDataCenterSustainable Tech CEO of the Year in the Data Centre & Colocation Industry (Mr Peter Michelson)Most Sustainable & Secure Data Center Solutions Leadership EuropeBest Design Green Data Centre Innovator NordicELDAN Recycling A/SOutstanding Contribution to Sustainable Recycling Manufacturing DenmarkMost Reliable Recycling Solutions, e-Waste Recycling R&D Specialists DenmarkElectrumBest Visionary CEO in the Sustainable Transport & E-Mobility Industry (Mr Jack Yujie Yang)Best Clean Energy Transformation Leader IndonesiaBest Urban Air Mobility Innovator & EV Manufacturer IndonesiaEnvaserv Research ConsultBest CEO in the Environmentally Sustainable Development Industry (Prof Emmanuel Lamptey) AfricaBest Experts in Green & Sustainable Consulting Service West AfricaBest Geospatial Consultancy & Environmental Solutions Partner AfricaESG Portfolio Management GmbHBest ESG Investment Manager GermanyEthra InvestMost Influential Private Equity & Investment CEO (Mr Saeed Saleh Al-Marri) MENAMost Trusted Private Equity Fund Manager Middle EastLeading Investment Solutions Provider UAEEWIA Green Investments GmbHBest ESG Clean Solar Energy Investment PartnerOutstanding Contribution to Energy Transition AfricaExpensyaBest Digital Expense Management Platform EuropeFIAT24Best Secured Crypto Debit Card ProviderFORNNAXBest Business Leadership & Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable ManufacturingBest Waste Tyre Derived Recycled Product Innovator IndiaMost Sustainable Plastic Scrap, Rubber Shredding & Waste Tyre Manufacturing IndiaGallagher ReBest Reinsurance Solutions for InstitutionsBest Specialist Reinsurance BrokerGeneral FusionMost Innovative Next-Gen Clean Energy Technology ExpertsGeoEnergy Petroleum ServicesGrowth Strategy CEO of the Year – Most Innovative CEO in the Oil & Gas Industry (Miss Mona Al Adawy)Best Integrated Consultancy in E&P Digital Transformation Solutions MENAGeospatial Research International (GRI)Most Innovative Geospatial Solutions ConsultancyGiesecke+Devrient GmbH (G+D)Most Innovative Cutting-Edge Cyber Security Solutions Provider EuropeBest Use of Technology in ID Verification EuropeMost Comprehensive Digital Transformation Solutions Brand GermanyGogoroBest Clean Energy Transformation Leader South AsiaBest ESG Power Producer & Urban Air Mobility Innovator AsiaGrassroots Business FundOutstanding Support to SMEs Growth Investment & Economic Development KenyaBest Private Equity Impact Investing Team KenyaGreaves Electric MobilityMost Innovative CEO in the E-Mobility Industry IndiaBest Urban Air Mobility Innovator E-scooter Manufacturer Brands IndiaBest Smart & Clean Sustainable Mobility Community Solutions IndiaGulf Insurance Group (GIG)Best Insurance Group Leadership MENABest Insurance Company for Corporate Responsibility GCCGulf African Bank (GAB)Banking CEO of the Year (Anuj Mediratta) KenyaBest Islamic Banking Brand KenyaExcellence in Sharia-Compliant Financial Solutions Provider KenyaBest Islamic Bank for SME Banking KenyaHassan Allam HoldingBest Infrastructure Energy Project Finance MENABest ESG Responsible Executive Team MENAHawkclaw Capital AdvisorsBest ESG Investment Advisory PortugalHeffron SMSFBest SMSF Solutions & Superannuation Consultancy AustraliaMost Innovative SMSF Education Provider of the Year AustraliaHF MarketsBest Forex BrokerHjertaBest Specialist Insurance Broker NordicIDFC FIRST BankBest Banking CEO & Visionary CEO of the Year IndiaMost ESG Responsible Banking Service IndiaIfok GmbHBest Experts in Green and Sustainable Consulting Service GermanyImpact FinanceBest Impact Agribusiness Investment Partner SwitzerlandBest ESG Responsible Investment TeamInvest North MacedoniaBest Investment Promotion Agency North MacedoniaOutstanding Support to Trade and Entrepreneurs Growth Development BalkansJanngoBest Sustainable Consumer & SMEs Growth Investor AfricaOutstanding Support to Women Empowerment & Youth's Development AfricaKaleido PrivatebankBest Performing Private Bank SwitzerlandKasikornbankBest Banking CEO (Miss Kattiya Indaravijaya)Best Bank for Sustainable FinanceMost ESG Responsible Banking ServiceBest CSR BankMost Innovative Digital Transformation BankKebonyLeading Sustainable Raw Materials & Modified Wood InnovatorKenya Bankers Association (KBA)Best Sustainable Banking Leadership East AfricaOutstanding Contribution to Good Bank Governance East AfricaKlarpay AGMost Innovative API Platform in Banking and Payments SolutionsBest Fintech Specialist Cross-Border Payments EcosystemLeading FinTech Payments-as-a-Service Platform Provider SwitzerlandKontora Family OfficeBest Wealth Management Services GermanyKrungthai Bank PLCBest Bank for Cash Management ThailandBest Bank Sustainability Leadership SoutheastBest SME Partner Bank ThailandBest Corporate Governance Bank ThailandBest E-Banking Product - Mobile Banking App "Krungthai NEXT"LAfricaMobileBest Multi-channel Cloud-based Telecom Platform AfricaBest Digital Transformation & Customer Experience SenegalLIFULL ConnectBest Digital Property MarketplaceLeading Online Real Estate Portal for Exceptional User ExperienceLink REITBest Sustainable Real Estate Investor APACBest Real Estate Investment Manager AsiaBest Real Estate Portfolio Growth Strategy Hong KongBest Investor Relations Team ChinaMallplazaBest ESG Responsible Shopping Mall Brand Latin AmericaBest CSR & Sustainability Urban Developer South AmericaBest Investor Relations Team Latin AmericaMARVEL FUSION GmbHMost Innovative Clean Energy Solutions Research TeamMauBankBest Banking Brand for Women Empowerment Indian OceanMost Innovative Digital Transformation Bank MauritiusMedicana Health GroupBest Specialised Healthcare and Medical Treatment Leadership TurkeyMost Sustainable Healthcare Brand TurkeyBest Healthcare Corporate Governance TurkeyMocambique PrevidenteMost Pension Fund Investment Management Solutions MozambiqueMost Insightful Retirement Planning Advisory Firm MozambiqueMont Choisy GroupBest Luxury Landmark Property & Leisure Experience MauritiusMost Sustainable Hospitality & Leisure Portfolio Indian OceanBest Hospitality Corporate Governance MauritiusNBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)Best SME Partner Bank TanzaniaBest Bank for Digital Banking Solutions TanzaniaBest Corporate Banking TanzaniaBest Digital Banking Brand for Customer Satisfaction TanzaniaNCBA BankMost Innovative Financial Solutions for Entrepreneurs KenyaBest Banking Brand for Women Empowerment KenyaNeuven Solutions LtdBest Experts in Bid Management & Employee Engagement Consulting Firm UKNetwealthBest Wealth Management Advisory Firm AustraliaMost Innovative Wealth Management Software Solutions AustraliaNickel DigitalMost Innovative Digital Asset ManagerNJMPFBest Managed Retirement Fund South AfricaPension Fund of the Year South AfricaOhmanLeading Asset Management Company SwedenBest Investment Portfolio Manager NordicOld Mutual Investment GroupLeading Sustainable African Investment ManagerBest Asset Manager - Sustainable Investing South AfricaPalma Companhia de Seguros, SAMost Trusted Car Insurance Brand MozambiqueGeneral Insurer of the Year MozambiquePets DeliLeading Pet Food Delivery eShop GermanyMost Innovative Pet Food Responsible Retailer GermanyPreliosNPL Servicer & RE Asset Manager of the Year ItalyPublic Bank BerhadBest Digital Bank for Business Banking MalaysiaBest Bank in Islamic Banking MalaysiaBest E-Banking Product – Mobile Banking App "MyPB App" MalaysiaROYCBest Wealth Management Software Solutions EuropeBest HNW Investment Management Platform EuropeSACEBest Sustainable Financing Partner for Emerging Markets ItalyOutstanding Support to SMEs Growth Investment & Economic Development ItalySBM Bank (Mauritius)Best Bank MauritiusBest Sustainable Banking Solutions Indian OceanLeading Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider MauritiusSeABankThe Risk Management Bank of the Year VietnamSegra CapitalBest Nuclear Energy & Hydro-Power Investment PartnerSERVIFEBest Integrated Real Estate Services Provider MexicoMost Innovative Property Consultancy Brand MexicoSoft2BetMost Responsible iGaming Software/Content Provider EuropeSouthBridgeBest Pan-African Investment Advisory TeamStandard Bank AngolaBest Bank in AngolaBest Corporate & Investment Bank AngolaMost Innovative Digital Transformation Bank AngolaStewards Investment CapitalBest Boutique Investment Advisory Solutions Team MauritiusTalaat Moustafa GroupMost Influential CEO in the Real Estate & Hospitality (Mr Hisham Talaat Moustafa) EgyptBest ESG Smart City Development Team EgyptMost Trusted Real Estate Developer EgyptOutstanding Contribution to Real Estate & Leisure Growth Development EgyptTBS DentalMost Innovative CEO in the Medical Device Industry (Mr Haseeb Sajid) North AmericaBest Dental Surgical Instruments & Innovative Product InnovatorTechbrosBest Digital Transformation CEO & Tech Entrepreneur of the Year (Mr Yudhi Rahadian) GermanyBest Integrated AI Telecommunications, Engineering & Design PartnerTecnotreeMost ESG Digitally Multi-Integrated Telecom Partner EcosystemBest Digital Transformation End-to-End Full Stack Solutions ProviderTesthouseBest Digital Transformation Quality Engineering Solutions & Services IndiaLeading Specialist D365 Software Testing & Quality Assurance Partner IndiaThunesMost Innovative API Platform in Open Banking and Payments EuropeExcellence in Cross-Border Real-Time PaymentsTOA GlobalMost Innovative CEO in the Staffing & BPO/Recruiting Industry (Mr Nick Sinclair)Best Accounting Staffing Placement & BPO Recruitment Brand AustraliaMost Trusted Professional HR Services Firm PhilippinesToledo Capital AGBest Boutique Wealth Management Family OfficeTrevi GroupMost Trusted Engineering & Project Management Company ItalyBest Sustainable Engineering & Manufacturing Design PartnerBest Construction & Engineering Corporate Governance EuropeUnionBankBest SME Partner Bank - PhilippinesBest Mobile Banking App "UB" PhilippinesBest Corporate Governance Bank PhilippinesUrban ShelterMost Innovative CEO in the Real Estate Industry (Miss Saadiya Aliyu) NigeriaBest Residential Property Development Company NigeriaMost Diversified Real Estate Customer-Centric Brand NigeriaVallsteinMost Innovative Cutting-Edge BRM Solutions Provider EuropeVista Land & Lifescapes, Inc.CFO of the Year Real Estate Industry (Brian Edang) PhilippinesLeading Integrated Property Developer - Sustainable Development PhilippinesBest Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brand PhilippinesVrame Consult GmbHMost Innovative Digital Consultancy for Infrastructure & Construction Projects GermanyWallester ASVisionary CEO in the Financial Services EuropeMost Innovative API Platform in Banking and Payments EuropeLeading FinTech, Virtual/Physical Card Issuing SolutionsWeb Account PlusBest AI Digital Advisory FirmOne of the Top Ten CEOs to Watch for in AI Data (Mr Roland Staehli) EuropeWhitestar Asset Solutions S.A.Best NPL and RE Servicer PortugalBest Asset Management Services PortugalWorkivaBest Climate Risk Technology ExpertsBest ESG & Sustainability Analytics PlatformZaggleBest Visionary CEO in the Fintech Industry (Mr Avinash Godkhindi) IndiaLeading FinTech Platform Provider IndiaBest Integrated Fintech & BRM Software SolutionsZenith Bank GhanaBest Bank GhanaBest SME Partner Bank GhanaBanking CEO of the Year (Henry C. Onwuzurigbo) GhanaBest Banking Brand for Women Empowerment GhanaBest E-Banking Product - Mobile Banking App "ZMOBILE" Ghana