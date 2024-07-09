Submit Release
THE EUROPEAN MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES AWARD WINNERS 2024

The European

The European

The European Magazine has announced the recipients of their 2024 awards who have won titles up to this point in the year.

LONDON, UK, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Magazine has continued to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy in a variety of sectors, such as Energy, Technology, Banking and Finance, regional development in Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe.

10X Consulting & Life Alignmentor
Best Management Consultant & Growth Strategy CEO of the Year (Dr Wasit Prombutr) Thailand
Best Management Development & Corporate Consultancy Thailand

ABA Invest in Austria
Best Investment Promotion Agency Austria
Outstanding Support to Trade and Entrepreneur Growth Development Austria

ABM
Best Sustainable Banking Leadership Mexico
Outstanding Contribution to Good Bank Governance

Absa Bank Mozambique
Banking CEO of the Year (Mr Pedro Carvalho) Mozambique
Best Corporate & Investment Bank Mozambique
Best Corporate Governance Bank Mozambique
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank Mozambique

Advantage Health Africa (aha!)
Best African HealthTech Solutions Leadership
Most Sustainable Healthcare Brand & Medical Distributor Nigeria/Africa

AETOS
Most Innovative Cybersecurity Consultancy Singapore

Afore Sura 
Pension Fund Management Company of the Year

African Capital Alliance (ACA)
Best Responsible Alternative Investment Team West Africa
Leading Pan-African Sustainable Investment Manager
Best Asset Manager - Sustainable Investing Nigeria

AIA Australia
Best Insurance Group Leadership Australia
Most Sustainable Health Insurance Brand Australia
Best Insurance Company for Corporate Responsibility Australia

Ajman Bank
Emerging Bank in ESG Banking UAE

Akurateco Payment Hub
Leading FinTech Payment Gateway Open Banking System Europe
Most Innovative Digital Infrastructure Platform Netherlands
Best Fintech Cross-Border Payments Ecosystem Europe

Alliance to End Plastic Waste
Best CEO in the Environmental Service/Sustainability Champion (Mr Jacob Duer) Europe
Best Plastic Waste Management & Environmental Solutions Partner

Alta
Most Innovative Digital Platform for Securities Trading Southeast Asia
Leading Alternative Asset Exchange Southeast Asia

Andreotti Impianti S.p.A.
Innovative Business Leadership of the Year in the Manufacturing Industry Europe
Best Engineering, Design & Manufacturing Plants for Edible Oils & Oleochemicals Italy
Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Industrial Manufacturing Italy

APIEX Mocambique
Best Export & Investment Promotion Agency Mozambique

ASYAD Group
Best Integrated Transportation & Logistics Leadership
Most Innovative End-To-End Service ESG Supply Chain Solutions MENA
Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Logistics Hub MENA

Atlas Renewable Energy
Best ESG Power & Efficient Energy Producer LATAM
Best Energy Project Finance Advisory Leadership LATAM
Best Clean Sustainable Energy Community Solutions LATAM
Outstanding Contribution to Energy Transition Iberian–America

AXA IM Select
Best Specialist in Multi-Manager Investment Solutions Europe

Banco de Chile 
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year Chile
Bank of the Year Chile 
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion Chile 
Best Bank for Sustainable Futures Chile 

Banco Finantia 
Best Private Banking Brand Portugal 
Best Corporate & Investment Bank Portugal

Bank Islam
Leading Islamic Banking Brand Malaysia
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider Malaysia
Best Corporate Governance Bank Malaysia
Best Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider Malaysia

Bank Muamalat
Best Islamic Banking Brand Malaysia
Best Sharia-Compliant Banking Solutions Malaysia
Most ESG Responsible Banking Service Malaysia
Best Digital Innovation in Islamic Banking Malaysia

Banque Misr 
Best Banking Brand MENA
Treasury Management Bank MENA
Liquidity Management Provider MENA
Best Bank for Cash Management Egypt
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider MENA

Banorte
Best Financial CEO
Most ESG Responsible Banking Service (Mr Jose Marcos Ramirez Miguel) Mexico
Leading Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider Mexico
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank Mexico

Beepo
Best BPO Outsourcing Specialists & Staffing Services Provider Australia

Bolero Capital
Best Independent Financial Advisory Firm Luxembourg

Borea Asset Management AS
Best ESG Equities Investment Solutions Nordic

Boursa Kuwait
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance
Best ESG Development Strategy

Calculo Capital
Best Use of AI Commodity Strategy Noridc

Cencosud S.A.
Best Sustainable Home Improvement Retailer Latin America
Best Customer Experience Retail Brand South America
Best ESG Responsible Retailer Latin America

CIMB Bank PH
Best Banking CEO "Vijay Manoharan" Philippines
Leading Innovative Digital Bank of the Year Philippines

Cloud Managed Networks
Best Cloud Solutions & Migration Specialists North America
Cloud Development Innovators of the Year North America

CMBlu Energy AG
Best Renewable & Clean Energy Transformation Leader Germany
Best Contribution to Energy Storage Solutions Germany

Codebase Technologies
Best Digital Banking Technology Innovator MENA
Most Innovative Fintech & BRM Software Solutions

CoinsPaid
Best Crypto & Blockchain Innovators Europe
Best Multiple Innovative Crypto Solution's Provider Europe
Safest Crypto Wallet Provider Europe

Comercio Partners
Best Value Real Estate Investment Strategy West Africa
Best Corporate Finance Advisory Team Nigeria
Best Online Financial Trading Services Nigeria

COSUMAR Group
Best CEO in the Sustainable Food Industry (Mr Hassan Mournir) Morocco
Leading Food Exporter Morocco
Most Sustainable Food Packaging Manufacturing Morocco

CS Global Partners
Best Global Investor Common Citizenship & Residence Programme Leadership

DeeMoney
Best CEO in the Mobile Payments Industry & FinTech Entrepreneur (Mr Aswin Phlaphongphanich) Thailand
Leading FinTech Company Thailand
Best Fintech Specialist Cross-Border Payments Ecosystem ASEAN

DeepL
Best Visionary CEO in Machine Learning & Translation (Mr Jaroslaw Jarek Kutylowski) Europe
Best Use of AI in Natural Language Processing (NLP) & Translation Europe

DEUNA
Leading Digital Wallet Ecuador
Best Digital Payment Solutions Brand South America

Doo Prime
Leading CFD Trading Platform APAC
No.1 CFD Broker Asia
Most Innovative Financial Markets Brokerage Asia
Best Partnership Program LATAM
Most Safe and Reliable Trading Platform

DPD
Best CEO in the Sustainable Transport & Logistics Industry (Miss Elaine Kerr) UK
Best Integrated Logistics and Parcel Transportation Company UK

Eccelsa Aviation 
Best CEO in the Aviation Industry (Silvio Pippobello) Italy 
Best Private Aviation Terminal Operator Europe 
Best FBO Brand Europe

EcoDataCenter
Sustainable Tech CEO of the Year in the Data Centre & Colocation Industry (Mr Peter Michelson)
Most Sustainable & Secure Data Center Solutions Leadership Europe
Best Design Green Data Centre Innovator Nordic

ELDAN Recycling A/S
Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Recycling Manufacturing Denmark
Most Reliable Recycling Solutions, e-Waste Recycling R&D Specialists Denmark

Electrum
Best Visionary CEO in the Sustainable Transport & E-Mobility Industry (Mr Jack Yujie Yang)
Best Clean Energy Transformation Leader Indonesia
Best Urban Air Mobility Innovator & EV Manufacturer Indonesia

Envaserv Research Consult
Best CEO in the Environmentally Sustainable Development Industry (Prof Emmanuel Lamptey) Africa
Best Experts in Green & Sustainable Consulting Service West Africa
Best Geospatial Consultancy & Environmental Solutions Partner Africa

ESG Portfolio Management GmbH
Best ESG Investment Manager Germany

Ethra Invest
Most Influential Private Equity & Investment CEO (Mr Saeed Saleh Al-Marri) MENA
Most Trusted Private Equity Fund Manager Middle East
Leading Investment Solutions Provider UAE

EWIA Green Investments GmbH
Best ESG Clean Solar Energy Investment Partner
Outstanding Contribution to Energy Transition Africa

Expensya
Best Digital Expense Management Platform Europe

FIAT24 
Best Secured Crypto Debit Card Provider

FORNNAX
Best Business Leadership & Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Manufacturing
Best Waste Tyre Derived Recycled Product Innovator India
Most Sustainable Plastic Scrap, Rubber Shredding & Waste Tyre Manufacturing India

Gallagher Re
Best Reinsurance Solutions for Institutions
Best Specialist Reinsurance Broker

General Fusion
Most Innovative Next-Gen Clean Energy Technology Experts

GeoEnergy Petroleum Services
Growth Strategy CEO of the Year – Most Innovative CEO in the Oil & Gas Industry (Miss Mona Al Adawy)
Best Integrated Consultancy in E&P Digital Transformation Solutions MENA

Geospatial Research International (GRI)
Most Innovative Geospatial Solutions Consultancy

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH (G+D)
Most Innovative Cutting-Edge Cyber Security Solutions Provider Europe
Best Use of Technology in ID Verification Europe
Most Comprehensive Digital Transformation Solutions Brand Germany

Gogoro
Best Clean Energy Transformation Leader South Asia
Best ESG Power Producer & Urban Air Mobility Innovator Asia

Grassroots Business Fund
Outstanding Support to SMEs Growth Investment & Economic Development Kenya
Best Private Equity Impact Investing Team Kenya

Greaves Electric Mobility
Most Innovative CEO in the E-Mobility Industry India
Best Urban Air Mobility Innovator E-scooter Manufacturer Brands India
Best Smart & Clean Sustainable Mobility Community Solutions India

Gulf Insurance Group (GIG) 
Best Insurance Group Leadership MENA 
Best Insurance Company for Corporate Responsibility GCC

Gulf African Bank (GAB)
Banking CEO of the Year (Anuj Mediratta) Kenya 
Best Islamic Banking Brand Kenya 
Excellence in Sharia-Compliant Financial Solutions Provider Kenya 
Best Islamic Bank for SME Banking Kenya

Hassan Allam Holding
Best Infrastructure Energy Project Finance MENA
Best ESG Responsible Executive Team MENA

Hawkclaw Capital Advisors
Best ESG Investment Advisory Portugal

Heffron SMSF
Best SMSF Solutions & Superannuation Consultancy Australia
Most Innovative SMSF Education Provider of the Year Australia

HF Markets
Best Forex Broker

Hjerta
Best Specialist Insurance Broker Nordic

IDFC FIRST Bank
Best Banking CEO & Visionary CEO of the Year India
Most ESG Responsible Banking Service India

Ifok GmbH
Best Experts in Green and Sustainable Consulting Service Germany

Impact Finance
Best Impact Agribusiness Investment Partner Switzerland
Best ESG Responsible Investment Team

Invest North Macedonia
Best Investment Promotion Agency North Macedonia
Outstanding Support to Trade and Entrepreneurs Growth Development Balkans

Janngo
Best Sustainable Consumer & SMEs Growth Investor Africa
Outstanding Support to Women Empowerment & Youth's Development Africa

Kaleido Privatebank
Best Performing Private Bank Switzerland

Kasikornbank
Best Banking CEO (Miss Kattiya Indaravijaya)
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance
Most ESG Responsible Banking Service
Best CSR Bank
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank

Kebony
Leading Sustainable Raw Materials & Modified Wood Innovator

Kenya Bankers Association (KBA)
Best Sustainable Banking Leadership East Africa
Outstanding Contribution to Good Bank Governance East Africa

Klarpay AG
Most Innovative API Platform in Banking and Payments Solutions
Best Fintech Specialist Cross-Border Payments Ecosystem
Leading FinTech Payments-as-a-Service Platform Provider Switzerland

Kontora Family Office 
Best Wealth Management Services Germany

Krungthai Bank PLC
Best Bank for Cash Management Thailand
Best Bank Sustainability Leadership Southeast
Best SME Partner Bank Thailand
Best Corporate Governance Bank Thailand
Best E-Banking Product - Mobile Banking App "Krungthai NEXT"

LAfricaMobile
Best Multi-channel Cloud-based Telecom Platform Africa
Best Digital Transformation & Customer Experience Senegal

LIFULL Connect
Best Digital Property Marketplace
Leading Online Real Estate Portal for Exceptional User Experience

Link REIT
Best Sustainable Real Estate Investor APAC
Best Real Estate Investment Manager Asia
Best Real Estate Portfolio Growth Strategy Hong Kong
Best Investor Relations Team China

Mallplaza
Best ESG Responsible Shopping Mall Brand Latin America
Best CSR & Sustainability Urban Developer South America
Best Investor Relations Team Latin America

MARVEL FUSION GmbH
Most Innovative Clean Energy Solutions Research Team

MauBank
Best Banking Brand for Women Empowerment Indian Ocean
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank Mauritius

Medicana Health Group
Best Specialised Healthcare and Medical Treatment Leadership Turkey
Most Sustainable Healthcare Brand Turkey
Best Healthcare Corporate Governance Turkey

Mocambique Previdente 
Most Pension Fund Investment Management Solutions Mozambique
Most Insightful Retirement Planning Advisory Firm Mozambique

Mont Choisy Group
Best Luxury Landmark Property & Leisure Experience Mauritius
Most Sustainable Hospitality & Leisure Portfolio Indian Ocean
Best Hospitality Corporate Governance Mauritius

NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)
Best SME Partner Bank Tanzania
Best Bank for Digital Banking Solutions Tanzania
Best Corporate Banking Tanzania
Best Digital Banking Brand for Customer Satisfaction Tanzania

NCBA Bank
Most Innovative Financial Solutions for Entrepreneurs Kenya
Best Banking Brand for Women Empowerment Kenya

Neuven Solutions Ltd
Best Experts in Bid Management & Employee Engagement Consulting Firm UK 

Netwealth
Best Wealth Management Advisory Firm Australia
Most Innovative Wealth Management Software Solutions Australia

Nickel Digital
Most Innovative Digital Asset Manager

NJMPF
Best Managed Retirement Fund South Africa
Pension Fund of the Year South Africa

Ohman
Leading Asset Management Company Sweden
Best Investment Portfolio Manager Nordic

Old Mutual Investment Group 
Leading Sustainable African Investment Manager 
Best Asset Manager - Sustainable Investing South Africa

Palma Companhia de Seguros, SA
Most Trusted Car Insurance Brand Mozambique
General Insurer of the Year Mozambique

Pets Deli
Leading Pet Food Delivery eShop Germany
Most Innovative Pet Food Responsible Retailer Germany

Prelios
NPL Servicer & RE Asset Manager of the Year Italy

Public Bank Berhad
Best Digital Bank for Business Banking Malaysia
Best Bank in Islamic Banking Malaysia
Best E-Banking Product – Mobile Banking App "MyPB App" Malaysia

ROYC
Best Wealth Management Software Solutions Europe
Best HNW Investment Management Platform Europe

SACE
Best Sustainable Financing Partner for Emerging Markets Italy
Outstanding Support to SMEs Growth Investment & Economic Development Italy

SBM Bank (Mauritius)
Best Bank Mauritius
Best Sustainable Banking Solutions Indian Ocean
Leading Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider Mauritius

SeABank
The Risk Management Bank of the Year Vietnam

Segra Capital
Best Nuclear Energy & Hydro-Power Investment Partner

SERVIFE
Best Integrated Real Estate Services Provider Mexico
Most Innovative Property Consultancy Brand Mexico

Soft2Bet
Most Responsible iGaming Software/Content Provider Europe

SouthBridge
Best Pan-African Investment Advisory Team

Standard Bank Angola
Best Bank in Angola
Best Corporate & Investment Bank Angola
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank Angola

Stewards Investment Capital 
Best Boutique Investment Advisory Solutions Team Mauritius

Talaat Moustafa Group
Most Influential CEO in the Real Estate & Hospitality (Mr Hisham Talaat Moustafa) Egypt
Best ESG Smart City Development Team Egypt
Most Trusted Real Estate Developer Egypt
Outstanding Contribution to Real Estate & Leisure Growth Development Egypt

TBS Dental
Most Innovative CEO in the Medical Device Industry (Mr Haseeb Sajid) North America
Best Dental Surgical Instruments & Innovative Product Innovator

Techbros
Best Digital Transformation CEO & Tech Entrepreneur of the Year (Mr Yudhi Rahadian) Germany
Best Integrated AI Telecommunications, Engineering & Design Partner

Tecnotree
Most ESG Digitally Multi-Integrated Telecom Partner Ecosystem
Best Digital Transformation End-to-End Full Stack Solutions Provider

Testhouse
Best Digital Transformation Quality Engineering Solutions & Services India
Leading Specialist D365 Software Testing & Quality Assurance Partner India

Thunes
Most Innovative API Platform in Open Banking and Payments Europe
Excellence in Cross-Border Real-Time Payments

TOA Global
Most Innovative CEO in the Staffing & BPO/Recruiting Industry (Mr Nick Sinclair)
Best Accounting Staffing Placement & BPO Recruitment Brand Australia
Most Trusted Professional HR Services Firm Philippines

Toledo Capital AG 
Best Boutique Wealth Management Family Office

Trevi Group
Most Trusted Engineering & Project Management Company Italy
Best Sustainable Engineering & Manufacturing Design Partner
Best Construction & Engineering Corporate Governance Europe

UnionBank
Best SME Partner Bank - Philippines
Best Mobile Banking App "UB" Philippines
Best Corporate Governance Bank Philippines

Urban Shelter
Most Innovative CEO in the Real Estate Industry (Miss Saadiya Aliyu) Nigeria
Best Residential Property Development Company Nigeria
Most Diversified Real Estate Customer-Centric Brand Nigeria

Vallstein
Most Innovative Cutting-Edge BRM Solutions Provider Europe

Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. 
CFO of the Year Real Estate Industry (Brian Edang) Philippines 
Leading Integrated Property Developer - Sustainable Development Philippines 
Best Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brand Philippines

Vrame Consult GmbH
Most Innovative Digital Consultancy for Infrastructure & Construction Projects Germany

Wallester AS
Visionary CEO in the Financial Services Europe
Most Innovative API Platform in Banking and Payments Europe
Leading FinTech, Virtual/Physical Card Issuing Solutions

Web Account Plus 
Best AI Digital Advisory Firm 
One of the Top Ten CEOs to Watch for in AI Data (Mr Roland Staehli) Europe

Whitestar Asset Solutions S.A.
Best NPL and RE Servicer Portugal
Best Asset Management Services Portugal

Workiva
Best Climate Risk Technology Experts
Best ESG & Sustainability Analytics Platform

Zaggle
Best Visionary CEO in the Fintech Industry (Mr Avinash Godkhindi) India
Leading FinTech Platform Provider India
Best Integrated Fintech & BRM Software Solutions

Zenith Bank Ghana 
Best Bank Ghana 
Best SME Partner Bank Ghana 
Banking CEO of the Year (Henry C. Onwuzurigbo) Ghana
Best Banking Brand for Women Empowerment Ghana
Best E-Banking Product - Mobile Banking App "ZMOBILE" Ghana

