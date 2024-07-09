THE EUROPEAN MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES AWARD WINNERS 2024
The European Magazine has announced the recipients of their 2024 awards who have won titles up to this point in the year.LONDON, UK, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Magazine has continued to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy in a variety of sectors, such as Energy, Technology, Banking and Finance, regional development in Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe.
10X Consulting & Life Alignmentor
Best Management Consultant & Growth Strategy CEO of the Year (Dr Wasit Prombutr) Thailand
Best Management Development & Corporate Consultancy Thailand
ABA Invest in Austria
Best Investment Promotion Agency Austria
Outstanding Support to Trade and Entrepreneur Growth Development Austria
ABM
Best Sustainable Banking Leadership Mexico
Outstanding Contribution to Good Bank Governance
Absa Bank Mozambique
Banking CEO of the Year (Mr Pedro Carvalho) Mozambique
Best Corporate & Investment Bank Mozambique
Best Corporate Governance Bank Mozambique
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank Mozambique
Advantage Health Africa (aha!)
Best African HealthTech Solutions Leadership
Most Sustainable Healthcare Brand & Medical Distributor Nigeria/Africa
AETOS
Most Innovative Cybersecurity Consultancy Singapore
Afore Sura
Pension Fund Management Company of the Year
African Capital Alliance (ACA)
Best Responsible Alternative Investment Team West Africa
Leading Pan-African Sustainable Investment Manager
Best Asset Manager - Sustainable Investing Nigeria
AIA Australia
Best Insurance Group Leadership Australia
Most Sustainable Health Insurance Brand Australia
Best Insurance Company for Corporate Responsibility Australia
Ajman Bank
Emerging Bank in ESG Banking UAE
Akurateco Payment Hub
Leading FinTech Payment Gateway Open Banking System Europe
Most Innovative Digital Infrastructure Platform Netherlands
Best Fintech Cross-Border Payments Ecosystem Europe
Alliance to End Plastic Waste
Best CEO in the Environmental Service/Sustainability Champion (Mr Jacob Duer) Europe
Best Plastic Waste Management & Environmental Solutions Partner
Alta
Most Innovative Digital Platform for Securities Trading Southeast Asia
Leading Alternative Asset Exchange Southeast Asia
Andreotti Impianti S.p.A.
Innovative Business Leadership of the Year in the Manufacturing Industry Europe
Best Engineering, Design & Manufacturing Plants for Edible Oils & Oleochemicals Italy
Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Industrial Manufacturing Italy
APIEX Mocambique
Best Export & Investment Promotion Agency Mozambique
ASYAD Group
Best Integrated Transportation & Logistics Leadership
Most Innovative End-To-End Service ESG Supply Chain Solutions MENA
Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Logistics Hub MENA
Atlas Renewable Energy
Best ESG Power & Efficient Energy Producer LATAM
Best Energy Project Finance Advisory Leadership LATAM
Best Clean Sustainable Energy Community Solutions LATAM
Outstanding Contribution to Energy Transition Iberian–America
AXA IM Select
Best Specialist in Multi-Manager Investment Solutions Europe
Banco de Chile
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year Chile
Bank of the Year Chile
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion Chile
Best Bank for Sustainable Futures Chile
Banco Finantia
Best Private Banking Brand Portugal
Best Corporate & Investment Bank Portugal
Bank Islam
Leading Islamic Banking Brand Malaysia
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider Malaysia
Best Corporate Governance Bank Malaysia
Best Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider Malaysia
Bank Muamalat
Best Islamic Banking Brand Malaysia
Best Sharia-Compliant Banking Solutions Malaysia
Most ESG Responsible Banking Service Malaysia
Best Digital Innovation in Islamic Banking Malaysia
Banque Misr
Best Banking Brand MENA
Treasury Management Bank MENA
Liquidity Management Provider MENA
Best Bank for Cash Management Egypt
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider MENA
Banorte
Best Financial CEO
Most ESG Responsible Banking Service (Mr Jose Marcos Ramirez Miguel) Mexico
Leading Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider Mexico
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank Mexico
Beepo
Best BPO Outsourcing Specialists & Staffing Services Provider Australia
Bolero Capital
Best Independent Financial Advisory Firm Luxembourg
Borea Asset Management AS
Best ESG Equities Investment Solutions Nordic
Boursa Kuwait
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance
Best ESG Development Strategy
Calculo Capital
Best Use of AI Commodity Strategy Noridc
Cencosud S.A.
Best Sustainable Home Improvement Retailer Latin America
Best Customer Experience Retail Brand South America
Best ESG Responsible Retailer Latin America
CIMB Bank PH
Best Banking CEO "Vijay Manoharan" Philippines
Leading Innovative Digital Bank of the Year Philippines
Cloud Managed Networks
Best Cloud Solutions & Migration Specialists North America
Cloud Development Innovators of the Year North America
CMBlu Energy AG
Best Renewable & Clean Energy Transformation Leader Germany
Best Contribution to Energy Storage Solutions Germany
Codebase Technologies
Best Digital Banking Technology Innovator MENA
Most Innovative Fintech & BRM Software Solutions
CoinsPaid
Best Crypto & Blockchain Innovators Europe
Best Multiple Innovative Crypto Solution's Provider Europe
Safest Crypto Wallet Provider Europe
Comercio Partners
Best Value Real Estate Investment Strategy West Africa
Best Corporate Finance Advisory Team Nigeria
Best Online Financial Trading Services Nigeria
COSUMAR Group
Best CEO in the Sustainable Food Industry (Mr Hassan Mournir) Morocco
Leading Food Exporter Morocco
Most Sustainable Food Packaging Manufacturing Morocco
CS Global Partners
Best Global Investor Common Citizenship & Residence Programme Leadership
DeeMoney
Best CEO in the Mobile Payments Industry & FinTech Entrepreneur (Mr Aswin Phlaphongphanich) Thailand
Leading FinTech Company Thailand
Best Fintech Specialist Cross-Border Payments Ecosystem ASEAN
DeepL
Best Visionary CEO in Machine Learning & Translation (Mr Jaroslaw Jarek Kutylowski) Europe
Best Use of AI in Natural Language Processing (NLP) & Translation Europe
DEUNA
Leading Digital Wallet Ecuador
Best Digital Payment Solutions Brand South America
Doo Prime
Leading CFD Trading Platform APAC
No.1 CFD Broker Asia
Most Innovative Financial Markets Brokerage Asia
Best Partnership Program LATAM
Most Safe and Reliable Trading Platform
DPD
Best CEO in the Sustainable Transport & Logistics Industry (Miss Elaine Kerr) UK
Best Integrated Logistics and Parcel Transportation Company UK
Eccelsa Aviation
Best CEO in the Aviation Industry (Silvio Pippobello) Italy
Best Private Aviation Terminal Operator Europe
Best FBO Brand Europe
EcoDataCenter
Sustainable Tech CEO of the Year in the Data Centre & Colocation Industry (Mr Peter Michelson)
Most Sustainable & Secure Data Center Solutions Leadership Europe
Best Design Green Data Centre Innovator Nordic
ELDAN Recycling A/S
Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Recycling Manufacturing Denmark
Most Reliable Recycling Solutions, e-Waste Recycling R&D Specialists Denmark
Electrum
Best Visionary CEO in the Sustainable Transport & E-Mobility Industry (Mr Jack Yujie Yang)
Best Clean Energy Transformation Leader Indonesia
Best Urban Air Mobility Innovator & EV Manufacturer Indonesia
Envaserv Research Consult
Best CEO in the Environmentally Sustainable Development Industry (Prof Emmanuel Lamptey) Africa
Best Experts in Green & Sustainable Consulting Service West Africa
Best Geospatial Consultancy & Environmental Solutions Partner Africa
ESG Portfolio Management GmbH
Best ESG Investment Manager Germany
Ethra Invest
Most Influential Private Equity & Investment CEO (Mr Saeed Saleh Al-Marri) MENA
Most Trusted Private Equity Fund Manager Middle East
Leading Investment Solutions Provider UAE
EWIA Green Investments GmbH
Best ESG Clean Solar Energy Investment Partner
Outstanding Contribution to Energy Transition Africa
Expensya
Best Digital Expense Management Platform Europe
FIAT24
Best Secured Crypto Debit Card Provider
FORNNAX
Best Business Leadership & Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Manufacturing
Best Waste Tyre Derived Recycled Product Innovator India
Most Sustainable Plastic Scrap, Rubber Shredding & Waste Tyre Manufacturing India
Gallagher Re
Best Reinsurance Solutions for Institutions
Best Specialist Reinsurance Broker
General Fusion
Most Innovative Next-Gen Clean Energy Technology Experts
GeoEnergy Petroleum Services
Growth Strategy CEO of the Year – Most Innovative CEO in the Oil & Gas Industry (Miss Mona Al Adawy)
Best Integrated Consultancy in E&P Digital Transformation Solutions MENA
Geospatial Research International (GRI)
Most Innovative Geospatial Solutions Consultancy
Giesecke+Devrient GmbH (G+D)
Most Innovative Cutting-Edge Cyber Security Solutions Provider Europe
Best Use of Technology in ID Verification Europe
Most Comprehensive Digital Transformation Solutions Brand Germany
Gogoro
Best Clean Energy Transformation Leader South Asia
Best ESG Power Producer & Urban Air Mobility Innovator Asia
Grassroots Business Fund
Outstanding Support to SMEs Growth Investment & Economic Development Kenya
Best Private Equity Impact Investing Team Kenya
Greaves Electric Mobility
Most Innovative CEO in the E-Mobility Industry India
Best Urban Air Mobility Innovator E-scooter Manufacturer Brands India
Best Smart & Clean Sustainable Mobility Community Solutions India
Gulf Insurance Group (GIG)
Best Insurance Group Leadership MENA
Best Insurance Company for Corporate Responsibility GCC
Gulf African Bank (GAB)
Banking CEO of the Year (Anuj Mediratta) Kenya
Best Islamic Banking Brand Kenya
Excellence in Sharia-Compliant Financial Solutions Provider Kenya
Best Islamic Bank for SME Banking Kenya
Hassan Allam Holding
Best Infrastructure Energy Project Finance MENA
Best ESG Responsible Executive Team MENA
Hawkclaw Capital Advisors
Best ESG Investment Advisory Portugal
Heffron SMSF
Best SMSF Solutions & Superannuation Consultancy Australia
Most Innovative SMSF Education Provider of the Year Australia
HF Markets
Best Forex Broker
Hjerta
Best Specialist Insurance Broker Nordic
IDFC FIRST Bank
Best Banking CEO & Visionary CEO of the Year India
Most ESG Responsible Banking Service India
Ifok GmbH
Best Experts in Green and Sustainable Consulting Service Germany
Impact Finance
Best Impact Agribusiness Investment Partner Switzerland
Best ESG Responsible Investment Team
Invest North Macedonia
Best Investment Promotion Agency North Macedonia
Outstanding Support to Trade and Entrepreneurs Growth Development Balkans
Janngo
Best Sustainable Consumer & SMEs Growth Investor Africa
Outstanding Support to Women Empowerment & Youth's Development Africa
Kaleido Privatebank
Best Performing Private Bank Switzerland
Kasikornbank
Best Banking CEO (Miss Kattiya Indaravijaya)
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance
Most ESG Responsible Banking Service
Best CSR Bank
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank
Kebony
Leading Sustainable Raw Materials & Modified Wood Innovator
Kenya Bankers Association (KBA)
Best Sustainable Banking Leadership East Africa
Outstanding Contribution to Good Bank Governance East Africa
Klarpay AG
Most Innovative API Platform in Banking and Payments Solutions
Best Fintech Specialist Cross-Border Payments Ecosystem
Leading FinTech Payments-as-a-Service Platform Provider Switzerland
Kontora Family Office
Best Wealth Management Services Germany
Krungthai Bank PLC
Best Bank for Cash Management Thailand
Best Bank Sustainability Leadership Southeast
Best SME Partner Bank Thailand
Best Corporate Governance Bank Thailand
Best E-Banking Product - Mobile Banking App "Krungthai NEXT"
LAfricaMobile
Best Multi-channel Cloud-based Telecom Platform Africa
Best Digital Transformation & Customer Experience Senegal
LIFULL Connect
Best Digital Property Marketplace
Leading Online Real Estate Portal for Exceptional User Experience
Link REIT
Best Sustainable Real Estate Investor APAC
Best Real Estate Investment Manager Asia
Best Real Estate Portfolio Growth Strategy Hong Kong
Best Investor Relations Team China
Mallplaza
Best ESG Responsible Shopping Mall Brand Latin America
Best CSR & Sustainability Urban Developer South America
Best Investor Relations Team Latin America
MARVEL FUSION GmbH
Most Innovative Clean Energy Solutions Research Team
MauBank
Best Banking Brand for Women Empowerment Indian Ocean
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank Mauritius
Medicana Health Group
Best Specialised Healthcare and Medical Treatment Leadership Turkey
Most Sustainable Healthcare Brand Turkey
Best Healthcare Corporate Governance Turkey
Mocambique Previdente
Most Pension Fund Investment Management Solutions Mozambique
Most Insightful Retirement Planning Advisory Firm Mozambique
Mont Choisy Group
Best Luxury Landmark Property & Leisure Experience Mauritius
Most Sustainable Hospitality & Leisure Portfolio Indian Ocean
Best Hospitality Corporate Governance Mauritius
NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)
Best SME Partner Bank Tanzania
Best Bank for Digital Banking Solutions Tanzania
Best Corporate Banking Tanzania
Best Digital Banking Brand for Customer Satisfaction Tanzania
NCBA Bank
Most Innovative Financial Solutions for Entrepreneurs Kenya
Best Banking Brand for Women Empowerment Kenya
Neuven Solutions Ltd
Best Experts in Bid Management & Employee Engagement Consulting Firm UK
Netwealth
Best Wealth Management Advisory Firm Australia
Most Innovative Wealth Management Software Solutions Australia
Nickel Digital
Most Innovative Digital Asset Manager
NJMPF
Best Managed Retirement Fund South Africa
Pension Fund of the Year South Africa
Ohman
Leading Asset Management Company Sweden
Best Investment Portfolio Manager Nordic
Old Mutual Investment Group
Leading Sustainable African Investment Manager
Best Asset Manager - Sustainable Investing South Africa
Palma Companhia de Seguros, SA
Most Trusted Car Insurance Brand Mozambique
General Insurer of the Year Mozambique
Pets Deli
Leading Pet Food Delivery eShop Germany
Most Innovative Pet Food Responsible Retailer Germany
Prelios
NPL Servicer & RE Asset Manager of the Year Italy
Public Bank Berhad
Best Digital Bank for Business Banking Malaysia
Best Bank in Islamic Banking Malaysia
Best E-Banking Product – Mobile Banking App "MyPB App" Malaysia
ROYC
Best Wealth Management Software Solutions Europe
Best HNW Investment Management Platform Europe
SACE
Best Sustainable Financing Partner for Emerging Markets Italy
Outstanding Support to SMEs Growth Investment & Economic Development Italy
SBM Bank (Mauritius)
Best Bank Mauritius
Best Sustainable Banking Solutions Indian Ocean
Leading Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider Mauritius
SeABank
The Risk Management Bank of the Year Vietnam
Segra Capital
Best Nuclear Energy & Hydro-Power Investment Partner
SERVIFE
Best Integrated Real Estate Services Provider Mexico
Most Innovative Property Consultancy Brand Mexico
Soft2Bet
Most Responsible iGaming Software/Content Provider Europe
SouthBridge
Best Pan-African Investment Advisory Team
Standard Bank Angola
Best Bank in Angola
Best Corporate & Investment Bank Angola
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank Angola
Stewards Investment Capital
Best Boutique Investment Advisory Solutions Team Mauritius
Talaat Moustafa Group
Most Influential CEO in the Real Estate & Hospitality (Mr Hisham Talaat Moustafa) Egypt
Best ESG Smart City Development Team Egypt
Most Trusted Real Estate Developer Egypt
Outstanding Contribution to Real Estate & Leisure Growth Development Egypt
TBS Dental
Most Innovative CEO in the Medical Device Industry (Mr Haseeb Sajid) North America
Best Dental Surgical Instruments & Innovative Product Innovator
Techbros
Best Digital Transformation CEO & Tech Entrepreneur of the Year (Mr Yudhi Rahadian) Germany
Best Integrated AI Telecommunications, Engineering & Design Partner
Tecnotree
Most ESG Digitally Multi-Integrated Telecom Partner Ecosystem
Best Digital Transformation End-to-End Full Stack Solutions Provider
Testhouse
Best Digital Transformation Quality Engineering Solutions & Services India
Leading Specialist D365 Software Testing & Quality Assurance Partner India
Thunes
Most Innovative API Platform in Open Banking and Payments Europe
Excellence in Cross-Border Real-Time Payments
TOA Global
Most Innovative CEO in the Staffing & BPO/Recruiting Industry (Mr Nick Sinclair)
Best Accounting Staffing Placement & BPO Recruitment Brand Australia
Most Trusted Professional HR Services Firm Philippines
Toledo Capital AG
Best Boutique Wealth Management Family Office
Trevi Group
Most Trusted Engineering & Project Management Company Italy
Best Sustainable Engineering & Manufacturing Design Partner
Best Construction & Engineering Corporate Governance Europe
UnionBank
Best SME Partner Bank - Philippines
Best Mobile Banking App "UB" Philippines
Best Corporate Governance Bank Philippines
Urban Shelter
Most Innovative CEO in the Real Estate Industry (Miss Saadiya Aliyu) Nigeria
Best Residential Property Development Company Nigeria
Most Diversified Real Estate Customer-Centric Brand Nigeria
Vallstein
Most Innovative Cutting-Edge BRM Solutions Provider Europe
Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc.
CFO of the Year Real Estate Industry (Brian Edang) Philippines
Leading Integrated Property Developer - Sustainable Development Philippines
Best Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brand Philippines
Vrame Consult GmbH
Most Innovative Digital Consultancy for Infrastructure & Construction Projects Germany
Wallester AS
Visionary CEO in the Financial Services Europe
Most Innovative API Platform in Banking and Payments Europe
Leading FinTech, Virtual/Physical Card Issuing Solutions
Web Account Plus
Best AI Digital Advisory Firm
One of the Top Ten CEOs to Watch for in AI Data (Mr Roland Staehli) Europe
Whitestar Asset Solutions S.A.
Best NPL and RE Servicer Portugal
Best Asset Management Services Portugal
Workiva
Best Climate Risk Technology Experts
Best ESG & Sustainability Analytics Platform
Zaggle
Best Visionary CEO in the Fintech Industry (Mr Avinash Godkhindi) India
Leading FinTech Platform Provider India
Best Integrated Fintech & BRM Software Solutions
Zenith Bank Ghana
Best Bank Ghana
Best SME Partner Bank Ghana
Banking CEO of the Year (Henry C. Onwuzurigbo) Ghana
Best Banking Brand for Women Empowerment Ghana
Best E-Banking Product - Mobile Banking App "ZMOBILE" Ghana
